Independent
Trump latest
Idris Elba and Ruth Wilson to reunite for second Luther movie, Netflix announces

Wilson, who did not appear in the first film, will reprise her role as Detective Chief Inspector John Luther’s sidekick, Alice Morgan

Hannah Roberts
Tuesday 11 November 2025 17:41 EST
Trailer for Luther Series 5 starring Idris Elba

Actors Idris Elba and Ruth Wilson will reunite for the second Luther movie, Netflix has revealed.

The film will continue the story of Detective Chief Inspector John Luther, played by Elba, following five critically acclaimed series on the BBC and a film released in 2023.

Wilson, 43, who did not appear in the first film, will reprise her role as the detective’s murderous sidekick, Alice Morgan, with Dermot Crowley returning as Detective Superintendent Martin Schenk.

The follow-up to Luther: The Fallen Sun will see Elba’s character secretly called back into service to investigate a murder spree.

Elba plays the role of Detective Chief Inspector John Luther
Elba plays the role of Detective Chief Inspector John Luther (Antony Jones/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

The film will welcome back director Jamie Payne and screenwriter Neil Cross, who created the mystery series.

Cross said: “Luther, Alice, and Schenk are more than characters to me — they’re family.

“I never stop wondering where they are, what’s become of them … and what horrors might be stirring in the shadows of London while Luther’s not around. So we decided to get together and find out what happens next.”

Payne added: “Neil has yet again created a wonderfully dark tale to bring us all back together. It’s a true joy to be back on the streets of Lutherland with the supreme talents that are Idris Elba and Dermot Crowley.

Ruth Wilson will reprise her role as Alice Morgan
Ruth Wilson will reprise her role as Alice Morgan (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“I am also thrilled to be reunited with the brilliant and dangerous Alice Morgan, played by the extraordinarily talented Ruth Wilson. Fans new and old are in for a treat!”

All five series of Luther, which launched in 2010, were lauded by critics, but the 2023 film received two and three stars.

Writing in The Times, Kevin Maher said the increased budget from the streaming giant had been spent on a “gorgeous chopper shot” and a plot so “bombastic and overdone that unintentional giggles are consistently available”.

London-born Elba, 53, also known for playing Nelson Mandela in Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom has received four Emmy nominations for Luther.

