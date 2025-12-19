Idris Elba opens up on ‘surreal’ feeling as waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Idris Elba has described the creation of his waxwork at London's Madame Tussauds as both "surreal" and "amazing".

The 53-year-old Hackney-born star's first figure at the Baker Street attraction is meticulously dressed in a long-sleeve suit, replicating the ensemble he wore to meet the King in July 2024.

Completing the look are patent Christian Louboutin dress shoes, personally donated by Elba for the display.

He said: “It’s truly an honour to be recognised in this way and even more special to know this other version of me will be standing tall in London.

“So, even when I’m away, a part of me is always at home.”

Elba, best known for his roles as Stringer Bell in The Wire and as TV detective Luther, has been involved with the attraction’s artists for months, and called the process “fascinating”.

Elba poses with the new waxwork ( Madame Tussauds/PA Wire )

He said: “It’s not dissimilar to prepping for a movie role – working with talented artists to flesh out the character, getting the costume just right, but this time it’s for me.

“It’s really surreal to see another version of me standing in Madame Tussauds London, it feels like a full circle moment.”

Elba has more recently been seen on screens in apocalyptic thriller A House Of Dynamite, and Disney’s family film Zootopia 2.

The actor was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2016 for his services to drama by Queen Elizabeth II.

He is also the face behind the Don’t Stop Your Future campaign, launched in 2024, which aims to raise awareness of serious youth violence and knife crime in the UK.

Elba has since met with the King twice to discuss this matter and creating positive opportunities for young people.

Steve Blackburn, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “It’s a privilege to be able to create Idris’s first-ever figure right here in London, where it all began.

“His collaboration has been invaluable, and we’re delighted to see his reaction to the finished figure.”

Elba’s waxwork stands in the attraction’s awards party zone, joining figures such as Gillian Anderson, Timothee Chalamet, Harry Styles, Zendaya and Lady Gaga.