Jaden Smith has a new job and is moving to Paris
He described it as one of the biggest honors of his life
Jaden Smith, the distinctive artist and style icon, has been appointed men's creative director for luxury brand Christian Louboutin and is reportedly relocating to Paris. The news, confirmed by both Smith and Louboutin in a comprehensive Women's Wear Daily report, sees the 27-year-old taking the creative helm for shoes, leather goods, and accessories.
While the red-sole brand's founder will maintain oversight of his men's division, Smith's extensive remit will also encompass developing innovative campaigns, events, and immersive brand experiences. His inaugural designs are anticipated to debut in Paris this January during men's fashion week, with four collections slated annually under his direction.
“This is the one of the biggest honors of my life, and I feel a lot of pressure to be able to live up to everything that Christian has done for the house, and also stepping into such a serious role,” said the actor and rapper who is the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.
Louboutin said Smith was the only candidate for the job.
Smith's appointment, Louboutin said, will leave him room to grow his women’s business. He hopes to leverage Smith's star power and nearly 20 million Instagram followers to perk up the men's category. It accounts for 24% of the business but has been experiencing declines.
“He has a way of seeing things, of digesting things, of transforming that really connects with my way of functioning,” Louboutin said.
Email requests for comment to representatives of Louboutin and Smith were not immediately returned Wednesday.