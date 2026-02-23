Robert Aramayo: The Hull lad who beat Leonardo DiCaprio to a Bafta

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Last night’s glittering Bafta ceremony was full of special moments: Hamnet’s Jessie Buckley became the first ever Irish woman to win the Best Actress prize, One Battle After Another swept the board with six trophies, and Kylie Jenner encountered the quintessential British pub snack, Scampi Fries, for the first time. But the real cockle-warmer had to be the moment I Swear’s Robert Aramayo, a young lad from Hull, beat Leonardo DiCaprio to win Best Actor. Taking to the stage to accept the award – his second of the night after his Rising Star win – a gobsmacked Aramayo gestured at DiCaprio and said: “I can’t believe I’m looking at people like you and I’m in the same category as you. Never mind that I’m stood here.” He was crying, we were crying, his dad was definitely crying – and DiCaprio even looked like he was on the verge of a little sob.

It’s been a huge month for the 33-year-old. Not only has his first lead film role secured him two Baftas, but it has also raised awareness of a widely misunderstood condition. In I Swear, Aramayo plays real-life Tourette syndrome campaigner John Davidson. Tourette’s is a neurological condition that induces motor and vocal tics, such as coughs, twitches, and fully articulated phrases. The film, both hilarious and heart-pinchingly sad, is a life-affirming study of how Davidson, who started experiencing symptoms as a young teen in the Eighties, fought to change the world’s perception of Tourette’s. It shows, beautifully, how people with Tourette’s are often defined by the reaction of others. Aramayo fizzes with charisma in the part, and portrays the condition with incredible empathy and sensitivity (he spent a month living close to Davidson in Galashiels, Scotland, to prepare for the role). The film’s success at last night’s awards will be a major moment for the estimated 300,000 people living with the condition in the UK.

open image in gallery I swear I had no idea: Aramayo was caught off-guard by his Best Actor win, beating out the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio ( AFP/Getty )

As if promoting the film through awards season wasn’t enough, on top of all this, Aramayo has spent the past month performing in the most talked-about play in London, the Royal Court’s heart-wrenching Guess How Much I Love You? He brings the same electricity and urgency to that role, playing one half of a couple who receive devastating news during their baby’s 20-week scan, forcing them to navigate an impossible decision about their pregnancy. I went to see it in the final week, and there was not a dry eye in the house. Speaking to The Independent last week about all the madness, Aramayo said: “I’m absolutely knackered, I won’t lie to you. It’s a bit of a mental time. You know when you’re at this point in your life where people are just like, ‘What about that? And what about some of this as well? Can you handle that?’ At what point is your plate a bit too full? I guess I’m going to find out.”

So, how did Aramayo get here? He grew up in Hull in the 1990s, with no actors in his family. His father made sofas, and his mother worked in foster care and had her own business selling safety clothing. He has admitted he was “naughty” at school, routinely getting sent out for larking about and impersonating his Irish maths teacher. But Aramayo’s first ever taste of real acting was at the age of seven, when he performed – as so many of us did – in a primary school production of Bugsy Malone. He played the lead role of the Italian-Irish boxing scout at Cavendish Primary School.

A couple of years later, at the age of nine, he joined the Hull Truck Youth Theatre, where he acted in plays throughout his teens. After high school, Aramayo earned a place at the renowned Juilliard School in New York City, which he literally chose, aged 16, after googling “best drama school in the world”. In a lovely full-circle moment in his winner’s speech last night, Aramayo thanked his fellow Best Actor nominee Ethan Hawke, saying he had been hugely impacted by a talk that Hawke gave to his class at Juilliard. Hawke was visibly moved.

open image in gallery Robert Aramayo with Ethan Hawke, who inspired him with a talk at his drama school Juilliard ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty )

Since Juilliard, Aramayo has starred in supporting roles in everything from Nocturnal Animals (as a gang member called Turk), and The King’s Man (as Sergeant Major Atkins) to a young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones and half-Elven politician Elrond in The Rings of Power. Last year, as well as I Swear, he starred as brutal British army commander Orde Wingate, in the historical drama film Palestine 36. In other words, he’s worked consistently, but I Swear is his true breakthrough moment. And it’s had a genuine impact on his life, too: since making it, he’s become great friends with mental health nurse Dottie Achenbach, the woman who helped campaigner Davidson on his path to self-acceptance. “I’m very, very close with her,” Aramayo told The Independent. “And we never talk about the film!”

With such a busy start to 2026, it’s hard to believe that, as it stands, Aramayo has no forthcoming roles lined up – at least that we know about. Later this year, it feels likely that Guess How Much I Love You? will get a West End transfer: tickets for the Royal Court’s sold-out run were like gold dust after all the five-star raves, and it’s already getting awards buzz. If Aramayo returns to the cast, that will keep him occupied (and certainly get bums on seats). But as for today? I’m sure his phone is ringing off the hook.