Eurovision lawyers called in after ‘potential hack of rehearsal’

The Eurovision Song Contest has brought in lawyers, following rehearsal footage of the competition being leaked online, after a “potential hack” of an online feed.

Switzerland, where the competition began in Lugano in 1956, will host Tuesday’s first 2025 semi-final in Basel.

It will see the Netherlands return to the stage after their act was kicked out of the competition shortly before the final last year.

When asked about rehearsal leaks at a press briefing on Tuesday, the European Broadcasting Union’s Eurovision director Martin Green said: “We have to send signal out to the juries during those shows and amongst our different members, technology differs in how modern it is.

“And therefore, sadly, if you have the intent to do it, you can potentially hack into that … is what I understand. It’s sad that people do that.

“It also shows you what a demand there is out there for it. Every year we manage to tighten up a bit more, and we will continue to do it.”

He added that they “don’t want to spoil it for everyone”, and his “understanding is we managed to take a lot of it down, and I will say (the) cyber security team are on it, and our lawyers are on it”.

open image in gallery Police secure a street in the city centre ahead of the first semi-final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland (Martin Meissner/AP)

An EBU spokeswoman said: “We regret that despite our best efforts to keep the content of our shows a surprise for the millions watching around the world it’s regrettable that some people spoil the experience by publishing dress rehearsal content online.

“Where possible we work with platforms, EBU Members, cyber security experts and lawyers to remove this content to protect artists and the integrity of the live shows.”

It is unclear what was shared, but there was some social media content of excerpts from the dress rehearsals on social media on Monday evening.

open image in gallery Sweden’s KAJ (Peter Schneider/Keystone via AP)

There have been reports that Canadian singer Celine Dion sent a video message, which aired during rehearsals, wishing the contestants luck, and appearing to rule out her return to the Eurovision stage.

However, this appeared to be dismissed by Swiss broadcaster SRG SSR which insisted there “are currently no changes regarding Celine Dion – we are still in close contact with her”.

Dion has stepped away from touring in recent years, because of increasing health issues while living with stiff-person syndrome (SPS), but made an emotional come back at the 2024 Paris Olympics singing Edith Piaf’s classic Hymne A L’Amour while in the Eiffel Tower.

The 57-year-old won in Dublin 1988 with Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi, and there had been speculation that since no further act representing Switzerland won until Nemo clinched victory with The Code last year in Malmo, she would make a comeback this year.

open image in gallery Celine Dion (Ian West/PA)

The Dutch have placed their hopes on Claude Kiambe, 21, whose entry C’est La Vie reflects on his early musical aspirations and his mother’s support.

He will compete against Sweden representatives and contest favourites, KAJ, with the upbeat comical Bara Bada Bastu (Just Sauna), inspired by the Nordic sauna culture, and Ukrainian group Ziferblat’s dramatic track, Bird Of Pray.

However, Malmo marketing manager Anna Wittgren has ruled out the city hosting the contest again if KAJ wins, saying it is a “big undertaking and we have a wide event portfolio to look after and manage”, while insisting that the decision was not down to the cost of policing the protests last year because that was a bill covered nationally.

She added: “We look back to 2024 with fond memories but we are happy to let another destination now enjoy the hosting if KAJ wins, and we have plenty of learnings to share.”

Protests are expected throughout the week, and a pro-Palestinian group is planning a large demonstration on both Wednesday, and Saturday. The Wednesday action will be a “silent march” against Israel competing with singer Yuval Raphael, the group Basel for Palestine has said.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for Basel police said “an application for a demonstration is currently still pending”, but “no date” for it has been set.

He also confirmed the force received a report of “threatening gestures during a demonstration”, which appeared to be directed at Raphael while she took part in the opening ceremony.

open image in gallery Swiss Eurovision Song Contest star Zoe Me (SRF/Maurice Haas)

Israel’s government shared a clip on X from the protest on Sunday, and said: “Israel’s Eurovision representative Yuval Raphael, a Nova massacre survivor, was ‘welcomed’ in Basel by a hostile crowd of pro-Hamas protesters.

“Yet she stands tall, singing for her country. Her love will always outshine their hate.”

Discussions on Israel’s participation have been called for by broadcasters from countries such as Spain, Ireland and Iceland but the EBU has defended KAN’s inclusion, saying that it has nothing to do with the Israeli government.

Later on Tuesday, Basel-born Zoe Me will perform French language song “Voyage” for the Swiss, and is already through to the final.

The second semi-final will start on Thursday from 8pm UK time, and the final at the same time on Saturday. It will be broadcast on the BBC in the UK.