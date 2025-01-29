Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ken Flores, the much-loved Chicago-based stand-up comedian, has died. He was 28.

A statement posted by his family on the comedian’s official Instagram reads: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our friend, brother, and son, Kenyi Flores.

“Please respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

No cause of death has yet been announced.

The comedian had been on his Butterfly Effect Tour around the United States, appearing in Norcross, Georgia on January 25. His next show was scheduled in Phoenix, Arizona on January 30.

Flores was born in Chicago in 1996, growing up in the Humboldt Park neighborhood before his family moved to Aurora.

He got his start making YouTube videos, and had several clips go viral on World Star Hip Hop.

At the age of 22, while working at a PNC Bank, Flores tried open mic at local venue the Comedy Shrine and fell in love with the craft. “If you get that one big pop, you get bit by the standup bug and you're addicted,” he told Comedy Gazelle. “Ever since I went up the first time, I couldn't stop.”

From there he became a regular fixture on the Chicago comedy scene, regularly appearing at Zanies Comedy Club and touring the country to play venues including the Hollywood Improv.

The Hollywood Improv paid tribute to Flores on X, writing: “We were honored to share your talent on our stages. You were greatness, and it was only a matter of time until the whole world saw it. You were also kind and a tremendous friend to all lucky enough to know you. We love you Ken, thank you for all the laughs.”

The Dope as Usual podcast also shared their memories of Flores, writing on X: “We are absolutely heartbroken over the news of our good friend Ken Flores passing away. Ken was truly one of the funniest people on earth, an incredible story teller, and a great friend. He was a rising star from the community, paving his own path, living his dreams. His energy & spirit will be forever missed & never forgotten. We love you.”

On Instagram, fans remembered Flores with one writing: “My heart is broken man, he was way too you too too young and an upcoming star man, i had the privilege to see him 1 time, he will be missed so much man, way too young.”