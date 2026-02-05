The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Coldplay kiss cam HR exec charging $875 to attend ‘taking back the narrative’ event
Kristin Cabot said that she felt as though she had been branded with a ‘scarlet letter’ after the Coldplay scandal
The HR executive who was infamously caught on a Kiss Cam during a Coldplay concert is charging $875 for tickets to her “taking back the narrative” speech.
Kristin Cabot, 53, became an internet meme after she and her married boss, Andy Byron, suddenly ducked when live footage of them canoodling was blasted across the stadium screens in April 2025.
“Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy,” Chris Martin, Coldplay’s lead singer, remarked over the stadium speakers in the now viral video.
In the ensuing fallout, Cabot and Byron made headlines worldwide, with many speculating about their relationship.
Now, Cabot is offering talks on how she took back her “narrative,” but it’ll cost attendees an eye-watering $875 to hear what she has to say.
“Cabot experienced firsthand the extremity of public shaming that women have long experienced when in the negative spotlight of the media, one their male counterparts often seem to avoid,” the event description reads.
Cabot had separated from her husband by the time that she and Byron were caught on a Jumbotron, although her boss was married.
During a series of interviews following the scandal, Cabot, a mom of two, said the meme had left her “unemployable.”
Blaming the scandal on a “couple of High Noons” in a New York Times interview, she would later tell British newspaper The Times that she felt as though she had been branded with a “scarlet letter.”
Explaining how she shook off that metaphorical "scarlet letter" is seemingly the central topic of her speech, which is set to take place at PRWeek’s 2026 Crisis Comms Conference.
She will be joined on stage by PR maven Dini von Mueffling, whose services Cabot employed to combat the rising wave of online criticism.
“During this session, the former Astronomer chief people officer and her PR representative, industry legend Dini von Mueffling, share the strategy — both immediate and long-term — that has helped Cabot take control of her narrative and rewrite her story,” the event description continues.
The conference is set to take place on April 16 in Washington, D.C., with several other companies and charities also gearing up to hold talks at the event.
One such group is the Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization that focuses of suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ people.
Another firm appearing at the glamorous PR event in the nation’s capital is Blackbird A.I., which is set to hold a talk on the dangers of Artificial Intelligence amplifying crises.
