Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stephen King has lashed out at Donald Trump and JD Vance after their row with President Zelensky in the White House.

The horror author, who has long been vocal of his disdain for the US president, said the pair “should be ashamed of themselves”, and accused them of “bullying” the Ukrainian leader.

Zelensky had flown to Washington to try to win security guarantees in his country’s war against Russia and, while the meeting started courteously, it descended into open acrimony as both Republicans demanded Zelensky show gratitude.

Vance told him: “Mr President, with respect. I think it’s disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media.”

The Ukrainian president tried to object, prompting Trump to raise his voice and say: “You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people.” Trump repeatedly insisted: “You’re not in a good position right now.”

While Kremlin officials reacted with glee, Western leaders have voiced their support for Zelensky, who was allegedly “kicked out” of the White House soon after.

King responded to a post from fellow author Joe Hill, who wrote on Threads: “I’m sickened – but not shocked – by today’s scene in the Oval Office.

“Trump and Vance despise Zelensky: he has the nerve, character, and courage to stand up to Putin and they don’t. A man who adheres to his principles will always be incomprehensible to people who don’t have any.”

King added: “Trump and Vance should be ashamed of themselves, but bullies don’t “do” shame.”

open image in gallery Zelensky and Trump’s conversation turned sour in front of the world ( Getty Images )

The author would have usually shared his post on X, but he left the app shortly after Trump won a second term as president due to his affiliations with app owner Elon Musk.

However, he returned last month with a post reading: “Just wanted to say that Trump is a traitorous, Putin-loving dips***! Goes double for Elon!”

King previously said of Trump in an interview with The Sunday Times: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person.

open image in gallery Stephen King hits out at ‘bullies’ Donald Trump and JD Vance ( Threads )

“I think he actually engaged in criminal behaviour and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost. So, I don’t really understand the people who continue to support him.”