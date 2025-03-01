Sir Michael Caine shares perfect three-word response to Trump’s row with Zelensky

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Michael Caine has given a blunt three-word response to Donald Trump over his row with Ukraine’s President Zelensky.

Alongside author Stephen King, the British actor, 91, made his thoughts known on Trump and US Vice President JD Vance’s treatment of Zelensky.

The Ukrainian leader was visiting the White House in the hopes of securing safety guarantees amid his country’s ongoing war against Russia.

What started out civilly enough descended into open acrimony as both Republicans demanded Zelensky show gratitude. It started when Vance told Zelensky: “With respect, I think it’s disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media.”

When Zelensky tried to defend himself, Trump started raising his voice, telling the visitor: “You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people” and repeatedly insisted: “You’re not in a good position right now.”

Trump forcefully told his Ukrainian counterpart: “You’re gambling with world war three, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have.”

While Kremlin officials reacted with glee, Western leaders have voiced their support for Zelensky, who was allegedly “kicked out” of the White House soon after.

open image in gallery Zelensky and Trump butt heads in the White House ( Getty Images )

One such person who shared their thoughts on the incident was Get Carter and Interstellar actor Caine, who simply wrote on X/Twitter: “Calm down Trump.”

He followed this up with a post referencing one of the most famous quotes from his 1969 film The Italian Job, which saw him memorably utter: “You were only supposed to blow the bloody doors off!”

Caine wrote in the second post: “You’re only suppose to sign a cease fire [sic].”

Many concurred with the actor’s words, celebrating its succinctness, with one person stating: ‘Excellent, no notes.”

open image in gallery Sir Michael Caine shared his thoughts on the Trump-Zelensky row ( X/Twitter )

Caine has a habit of telling people to “calm down” during times of heightened tension. In August 2024, he shared the same post during the race riots that broke out in the UK after misinformation regarding the killer of three young children in Southport.

Thousands of police officers were deployed to prepare for further action after racist and Islamophobic attacks led to stabbings, street beatings, and mosques under siege.