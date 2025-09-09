Stephen King names the one ‘dangerous’ Trump scenario that scares him
‘I don’t want to use the word ‘crazy,’ because I don’t really think that he is,’ said the writer
Horror author Stephen King has said there is one “dangerous” Donald Trump scenario that worries him.
The 77-year-old Shining and Carrie novelist is an outspoken critic of the US president, previously branding him a “bully” while also suggesting his supporters will eventually deny they voted for him.
In a new interview, King said that the worst thing he could think of in regards to Trump is the president negotiating an unprecedented third term in office.
Speaking to MSNBC’s Ali Velshi, King said: “The worst thing that I could think of is that this guy would get a third term because he’s basically an idiot, isn’t he? I mean, he doesn’t read.”
“That is a dangerous thing,” King added. “He is basically, I don’t want to use the word ‘crazy,’ because I don’t really think that he is, but he’s certainly dangerous.”
Last month, King was asked by The Guardian what he would consider to be a perfect ending for Trump.
King replied: “I think it would be impeachment – which, in my view, would be a good ending. I would love to see him retired, let’s put it that way. The bad ending would be that he gets a third term and takes things over completely.”
He added: “It’s a horror story either way. Trump is a horror story, isn’t he?”
Trump has been impeached twice by the House of Representatives, but acquitted by the Senate on both occasions. The first time was in 2019, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and the second came in 2021 after the January 6 Capitol attack, for which the House charged Trump with incitement of insurrection.
The author is considered an expert on the horror genre, having written hugely successful novels including It (1986), Salem’s Lot (1975), and Misery (1987). All three titles are among the several King books to have been adapted for the big screen.
His novel,The Life of Chuck, has recently been made into a film starring Tom Hiddleston, while two more adaptations will arrive before the end of the year: The Long Walk, by The Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence and The Running Man, an Edgar Wright film starring Glen Powell.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments