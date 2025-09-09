Stephen King names the one ‘dangerous’ Trump scenario that scares him

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Horror author Stephen King has said there is one “dangerous” Donald Trump scenario that worries him.

The 77-year-old Shining and Carrie novelist is an outspoken critic of the US president, previously branding him a “bully” while also suggesting his supporters will eventually deny they voted for him.

In a new interview, King said that the worst thing he could think of in regards to Trump is the president negotiating an unprecedented third term in office.

Speaking to MSNBC’s Ali Velshi, King said: “The worst thing that I could think of is that this guy would get a third term because he’s basically an idiot, isn’t he? I mean, he doesn’t read.”

“That is a dangerous thing,” King added. “He is basically, I don’t want to use the word ‘crazy,’ because I don’t really think that he is, but he’s certainly dangerous.”

Last month, King was asked by The Guardian what he would consider to be a perfect ending for Trump.

King doesn’t think that Trump is ‘crazy’ but does believe that he is ‘dangerous’ ( Getty )

King replied: “I think it would be impeachment – which, in my view, would be a good ending. I would love to see him retired, let’s put it that way. The bad ending would be that he gets a third term and takes things over completely.”

He added: “It’s a horror story either way. Trump is a horror story, isn’t he?”

Trump has been impeached twice by the House of Representatives, but acquitted by the Senate on both occasions. The first time was in 2019, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and the second came in 2021 after the January 6 Capitol attack, for which the House charged Trump with incitement of insurrection.

The author is considered an expert on the horror genre, having written hugely successful novels including It (1986), Salem’s Lot (1975), and Misery (1987). All three titles are among the several King books to have been adapted for the big screen.

His novel,The Life of Chuck, has recently been made into a film starring Tom Hiddleston, while two more adaptations will arrive before the end of the year: The Long Walk, by The Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence and The Running Man, an Edgar Wright film starring Glen Powell.