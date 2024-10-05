Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Best-selling author Stephen King has once again taken to X to denounce Donald Trump, offering voters yet another reason why they shouldn’t support the former president.

King, 77, is well-known for being a vocal critic of Trump, previously comparing him to a drunk “senile uncle.”

In his most recent social media rant against the Republican presidential nominee, the prolific horror author called out Trump for refusing to release his medical records.

“Trump is past his sell-by date,” King tweeted on Saturday (October 5). “Don’t vote for an old man who won’t release his medical records.”

With President Joe Biden, 81, bowing out of the presidential race in July, Trump, 78, now has the possibility of becoming the oldest sitting president. He would be 82 at the end of his potential second term.

Yet, despite his advanced age, Trump has refused to provide any glimpse into his records.

When asked about his health in 2015, he provided a four-paragraph letter from his doctor, who claimed he would be the “healthiest person ever elected to the presidency.”

What little is known of Trump’s health comes from the 2018 White House physician Ronny Jackson. That year, he provided a glimpse into Trump’s cardiac health, the New York Times reports.

Meanwhile, the last official statement on Trump’s health came in a three-paragraph letter from his new personal doctor, Dr Bruce Aronwald. Sent in November 2023, the letter praised the former president’s weight reduction, but did not actually state his weight or provide any further details about what medications he takes or if he had taken any tests. It simply stated that his blood work was “well within normal range,” and that his health was both “excellent” and “exceptional.”

open image in gallery Stephen King calls out ‘old man’ Donald Trump after latter refuses to release medical records ( Getty Images )

In an earlier X post, the Running Man author conceded: “There’s no convincing Trump voters. I know that, but the man lies like a rug, don’t he?”

King added in another tweet: “Not sure how you can vote for a man who has turned into a blithering idiot. The guy has lost it.”

Concerns about Trump’s cognitive abilities have grown, too. While he’s previously claimed he had “aced” cognitive tests and regularly attacked Biden based on his cognitive performance and verbal slip-ups, Trump has shown some of the same issues.

He has frequently referred to both Hillary Clinton and Biden as the “Obama administration,” and makes frequent mistakes about people and places.

At rallies, Trump often speaks in bizarre non-sequiturs to the point that he has come up with a term he uses to describe his ostensibly intentionally disjointed speaking style, calling it “the weave.”