Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, has shared her analysis that the former president’s mental health is deteriorating after he struggled to answer a question on childcare.

In a piece on Substack on Sunday, the psychologist argued that Trump is “dementing,” citing his appearance at the Economic Club of New York last week, where he was asked what type of legislation he would push to make childcare affordable.

“Well, I would do that, and we’re sitting down, I was somebody, we had Senator Marco Rubio, and my daughter Ivanka was so impactful on that issue,” Trump began his long, rambling answer. “It’s a very important issue, but I think when you talk about the kind of numbers that I’m talking about that because look, childcare is childcare. There’s something, you have to have it in this country, you have to have it.”

He went on to say that his proposed tariffs on imports would generate more than enough money to pay for childcare, but he did not explain what his actual policy would look like.

Mary Trump wrote that the answer was “gibberish” and the only thing that made any sense was the phrase “childcare is childcare.”

She went on to slam the “corporate media” for not properly reporting on Trump’s answer, instead thinking that “they must translate Donald’s nonsensical ramblings into a version of the English language we can all understand.”

Mary Trump argued that reporters were “imbuing” words with “meaning that is not there,” adding that it’s “deeply disturbing that somebody as unhinged and incoherent as Donald is allowed to run for the presidency in the first place.”

Donald Trump holds a rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin. His niece has said that he’s ‘dementing’ in his old age ( REUTERS )

The psychologist wrote that her uncle is “demonstrably untethered from reality” and that “the warning lights” aren’t flashing “because nobody covering him expects otherwise.”

“Surely a political press corps that spent months arguing that President Biden’s age rendered him mentally unfit, wouldn’t look the other way when the Republican candidate, the oldest person to run for president in American history, is not only old but decompensating before our very eyes,” she wrote. “The difference of course is that Biden is aging while Donald is dementing.”

Calling him “frightened” and “desperate,” Mary Trump argued that the former president is concerned that his very freedom relies on his ability to get back into the White House and make the pending federal cases against him go away.

As she lambasted the media for its coverage of the ex-commander-in-chief, Mary Trump concluded: “The American people deserve to know what we’re up against. We deserve to be told that there’s a maniac on the loose.”

On Saturday night, the former president vowed to jail anyone “involved in unscrupulous behavior” in connection to the election in November.

“WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again,” Donald Trump wrote.

He added: “Please beware, that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials. Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country.”

Trump has repeatedly threatened to use the presidency to enact revenge on those he believes have wronged him despite there being no evidence of the kind of fraud that he falsely insists lost him the 2020 election.