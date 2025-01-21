Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The release of the latest installment of Rebecca Yarros’ romantasy Fourth Wing series, Onyx Storm, caused Target’s website and app to crash in the early hours of Tuesday, the book’s hardcore fans believe.

According to Down Detector, the outages first began to be reported around 2:45am before spiking 30 minutes later.

”Lol,, everyone jumping to grab Onyx Storm and we broke Target’s servers??,” one commenter wrote.

“I got work in a few hours man, let me buy my book,” said another.

“Just trying to get this damn book for my wife so I can go back to sleep,” said another frustrated shopper.

The outage is reportedly impacted users across North America.

open image in gallery The demand for a limited edition of the book caused Target’s online store to crash in the early hours ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Hard copies of the book were released to event attendees at midnight in the US with bookstores across the country hosting events to celebrate the release of the latest installment.

However, it’s only through Target that the special collector’s edition is available.

The book would represent publisher Little-Brown’s biggest pre-ordered release since the 2016 Harry Potter play script. “This livel of fan devotion hasn’t been seen since the days of Harry Potter,” Little Brown editorial director Rebekah West told The Daily Telegraph just prior to the release.

Yarros, for her part, also fanned the flames of anticipation with an Instagram post.

“1. It’s in your hands now. 2. Thank you for sharing this incredible experience with me. 3. Enjoy the ride,” the best selling author wrote in an Instagram post.

The previous two installments of the books, Fourth Wing and Iron Flame, continue to occupy some of the top slots in the bestseller lists across the world.

The series follows the story of heroine Violet Sorrengail, a young woman who rises to the top in the world of dragon riding. Like Yarros, Violet suffers from a condition which causes brittle bones and for her joints to dislocate. Her love interest comes from a rival family and is a fellow rider, Xaden Riorson.

The publisher’s blurb states that in Onyx Sorm “there’s no more lessons” as “the battle has truly began.”

The Independent has reached out to Target for comment on this story.