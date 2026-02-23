Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liza Minnelli has opened up about her “insane” marriage to “clown” David Gest, admitting that he “controlled” everything she did during their short partnership.

The 79-year-old wed producer and TV personality Gest in 2002 before separating the following year and officially divorcing in 2007.

Minnelli has candidly spoken about the marriage in her new memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, describing Gest as a ‘conman’ and ‘clown’ who stole her belongings – including the bowler hat she wore in 1972’s Cabaret.

“I clearly wasn’t sober when I married this clown,” she said in the book, an extract of which has been shared in The Times. “What kind of fool was I? The biggest one who ever lived. When I look in the rear-view mirror, I realise I should never have fallen for this crap. But I ignored the red flags flapping in my face.”

She said that Gest was a “fast-talking, wheeler-dealing” who conned her into thinking that he had made money for Michael Jackson’s family, and that she started dating him during a period of “financial desperation and vulnerability”.

While Minnelli felt “no physical attraction to him”, he offered to rescue her after her medical expenses left her “flat broke”.

open image in gallery Liza Minnelli has opened up about her ‘nightmare’ marriage to David Gest ( Getty Images )

After their star-studded $3.2m wedding – where Michael Jackson and Elizabeth Taylor were best man and maid of honour – the relationship began to “unravel”, Minnelli said.

She claimed that he returned many of their wedding gifts, sold them and “pocketed the cash” without telling her, before “raiding” her bank accounts. She added that he also stole her “confidence, freedom and independence” – controlling everything she ate and who she was allowed to speak to.

“I was his prisoner. Clearly, this insane marriage had to end, and soon,” she wrote.

After he sold her furniture and redecorated her apartment to look like “a bargain-basement crash pad”, Minnelli and Gest physically fought one another “like animals”, before finally separating.

“I was disgusted. I felt betrayed, humiliated, ripped off and wounded,” she says. “Unlike my earlier marriages, where I had a genuine love for my husbands that endured after we split, this one ended in a nasty, brutal divorce. He was hideous. So let me ask again: What the hell was I thinking?”

Minnelli added that she takes responsibility for what happened, admitting that if she was “full clear and sober”, she would not have been “bulldozed” by him. However, she swore to “never marry again” after the “nightmare” ordeal.

open image in gallery David Gest on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016 ( Getty )

After the end of their marriage, Gest sued MiMinnellinelli for $10m – claiming that he was a victim of “domestic violence” as she would beat him during drunken rages. Minnelli denied the allegations and the suit was eventually dismissed in 2006 due to there being no “triable issue of fact”.

Gest, who produced the 2001 TV special Michael Jackson: 30th Anniversary Celebration, appeared on I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2006. Ten years later, he competed on Celebrity Big Brother before leaving the show for medical reasons after 13 days. He died just two months later at the age of 62 after suffering a stroke.