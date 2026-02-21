Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liza Minnelli is shedding light on her 2022 Oscars appearance alongside Lady Gaga, insisting that she was forced into using a wheelchair as a co-presenter, in her new memoir.

Years after the appearance — and following similar claims about the event from her friend, pianist Michael Feinstein — Minnelli, 79, claimed that she was originally supposed to sit in a director’s chair to present the award, but the plan changed without much explanation.

“I was inexplicably ordered — not even asked — to sit in a wheelchair or not appear at all. I was told it was because of my age, and for safety reasons, because I might slip out of the director’s chair, which was bullshit,” read the excerpt of her forthcoming memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, obtained by People.

“I will not be treated this way, I said. My co-presenter insisted she would not go on stage with me unless I was in a wheelchair. I was heartbroken,” the EGOT-winning actor and daughter of the Judy Garland continued.

“I was much lower down than I would have been in the director’s chair. Now I couldn’t easily read the teleprompter above me. How would you feel if you were wheeled out, against your will, to perform in front of a live audience, and unable to see clearly?

open image in gallery Liza Minnelli has written about her 2022 Oscars appearance in a new memoir insisting that she was forced into using a wheelchair as a co-presenter with Lady Gaga ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery ‘So when I stumbled over a few words, Gaga, who was at my side, didn’t miss a beat to play the kindhearted hero for all the world to see,’ Minnelli wrote in her memoir ( Getty Images )

“So when I stumbled over a few words, Gaga, who was at my side, didn’t miss a beat to play the kindhearted hero for all the world to see. ‘I got you,’ she said, leaning down over me.”

Minnelli then claimed that Lady Gaga visited her in her dressing room after their appearance to check in.

“I looked at her and said simply, ‘I’m a big fan,’” Minnelli wrote. “I learned this lesson years ago from Mama and Papa. At a moment of high stress, you stay gracious.”

The Independent has contacted representatives of Lady Gaga for comment.

Feinstein previously made similar claims, saying on The Jess Cagle Show after Minnelli’s appearance — honoring the 50th anniversary of Cabaret — that she was brought on stage in a wheelchair against her wishes.

open image in gallery Minnelli claimed that she was forced into using a wheelchair during her 2022 Oscars appearance ( Getty Images )

“She was sabotaged,” said Feinstein at the time. “She said, ‘I don’t want people to see me limping out there.’ She said, ‘You know, I wanna look good. I don’t want people to worry about me.’”

Feinstein then added that plans were changed “literally five minutes before she went on,” after “everything that had happened earlier” when Will Smith jumped on to the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock.

“The stage manager said, ‘Well, she has to be in a wheelchair’ and Liza pleaded. She said, ‘No, I will not be seen in a wheelchair in front of everybody. I will not do this. I refused to do this,’” Feinstein claimed. “And they said, ‘Well, it’s either that or nothing.’”

Minnelli announced in 2024 that her memoir would be published spring 2026 after being “mad as hell” that previous documentaries on her life “didn’t get it right.” Kids, Wait Till You Hear This! will be released March 10.