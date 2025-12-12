Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joanna Trollope, the popular author behind a string of successful novels, has died aged 82.

In a statement to The Times, her daughters Louise and Antonia said: “Our beloved and inspirational mother Joanna Trollope has died peacefully at her Oxfordshire home, on 11 December aged 82.”

Born in Gloucestershire, a fifth-generation niece of English novelist and civil servant Anthony Trollope, she studied English at Oxford University before finding work at the Foreign Office and as a teacher, before becoming a full-time author.

Her father, Arthur, was away in India on war service when she was born in the family’s Cotswolds rectory in 1943, while her mother, Rosemary, was an artist and writer.

By the age of 14, Trollope could recite Jane Austen by heart and had already written her first novel, which was never published, but which she gave her children permission to read.

Her tales of romance and mystery in rural middle England later led to her at one point being dubbed the “Queen of the Aga Saga”, a term she told The Independent in 2020 that she found “patronising”.

Joanna Trollope (right) with Camilla, then-Duchess of Cornwall

“Needless to say it was created by a man,” she said, referring to English author Terence Blacker, who coined the term in 1992. She called it “idle journalism” and expressed disdain for the tabloid interviews that regurgitated it for years after.

Her books in fact covered myriad serious issues, from divorce, bereavement, sibling rivalry, affairs, motherhood, betrayal and depression. She published more than 30 novels over four decades, initially writing under the pseudonym Caroline Harvey.

Her breakthrough came with novels such as The Rector’s Wife, following this with bestsellers such as A Village Affair, Next of Kin, Other People’s Children and Marrying the Mistress.

She received some comparisons to her hero, Austen, which made her uncomfortable, she said: “The comparison to Jane Austen makes me fidget. There is a huge gulf between being great and being good.

“I know exactly which category I fall into and which she falls into. They are not the same. On a good day, I might be good. I think of my writing as contemporary accessible fiction and it really isn't for me to add the qualifying adjectives.”

She was married twice: first to city banker David Potter in 1966, with whom she had her two daughters. She married playright and screenwriter Ian Curteis in 1985; they divorced in 2001.

Trollope told The Independent that she had a “mini-breakdown” after her second divorce and felt “impelled to flee” the Cotswolds for London: “The girls were away at school and I put the dogs and the toothbrush in the car and left. I just needed to get the hell out.”

She claimed to have been told that she was “imagining” the issues in her second marriage and that it was her fault: “I mean, quite a lot of professionals were saying this to me, as well as the ex-husband.

“And really, I think it was about this subject that fascinates me forever and ever, which is the way some people try to control others. It’s usually because of t heir own inadequacies that they try and control somebody who they feel is stronger and might elude them.”

She was awarded a CBE for services to literature.

