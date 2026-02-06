Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Julia Donaldson has announced a new Gruffalo book, titled Gruffalo Granny, which will arrive 22 years after the last story in the series.

The best-selling author revealed the fictional family will expand during an interview on Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday (6 February), calling the title reveal a “big moment”.

Donaldson said she had been planning to write a follow-up since the second book, The Gruffalo’s Child, was published in 2004, but has been “too busy writing other things”.

The new story will be published on 10 September. An excerpt shared by Macmillan reads: “The Gruffalo said to his daughter one day, ‘Your Gruffalo Granny is coming to stay.’”

The first book in the series, simply titled The Gruffalo, was published in 1999. It introduced the world to the character with “terrible tusks and terrible claws” and a poisonous wart on the end of his nose.

News that Donaldson would be revisiting the deep dark wood first surfaced in April 2025, when she said she was spurred on to write by a campaign to reverse a decline in children’s reading.

The story, which will feature illustrations by Donaldson’s frequent collaborator Axel Scheffler, will see the return of the characters from the previous two books, including Fox, Snake, Owl and Mouse.

Donaldson called writing the sequel “a challenge”, but told the Today programme her son helped bring the idea to the fore: “He said, ‘Mum, what you should do is just spend about a fortnight really, really trying to write the new story that’s semi in your head. If you can’t do that, that’s the whole thing knocked on the head. I thought that was very good advice.”

Five years elapsed between publication of The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo’s Child, and now it will be more than 20 between The Gruffalo’s Child and the third book.

“I actually had the basic idea for the story a long time ago, but couldn’t think how to develop it,” Donaldson said.

open image in gallery ( Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler 1999 - Macmillan Children's Books )

“It was only when the National Literacy Trust, whose work I’m very impressed by, used the first two books as part of their Early Words Matter programme that I was spurred on to get my idea out of the cupboard and see once and for all if I could turn it into a really satisfying story. To my surprise, I managed to do just that!”

Donaldson said she was “delighted” when long-time collaborator Scheffler came on board, calling his illustrations in the new book “brilliant”.

Scheffler added: “Never say never – a lesson learnt for me who, whenever asked, denied the possibility of another visit to the deep dark wood. Till one day out of the blue, there came a wonderfully clever and inspired new text by Julia. How does she do this? Could I decline? Of course not!“

When asked why she thought the character appeals so much to readers, she said: “I think we’re the wrong people to ask. It’s like asking a huntsman what it feels like to be hit with an arrow.”

However, she added she thinks it’s because “the grownups like the story as well”.

open image in gallery ‘Gruffalo’ author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler ( Urszula Soltys )

“Sometimes – I know from my own experience – you get a book that your child likes and you want to put it down the back of the radiator,” Donaldson said.

Scheffler told The Independent that his illustrations in the story complements Donaldson’s writing style, stating: “There is something in the Gruffalo books that reflects our personal history.”

The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo’s Child have sold more than 18 million copies combined and the books have been translated into 115 languages and dialects.

Fans will get the chance to get a first look at the Gruffalo Granny when Scheffler’s never-before-seen illustration will be projected in central London and Glasgow on Friday evening.

Alison Ruane, managing director at Macmillan Children’s Books, said: “The impact that Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler and The Gruffalo have had on families around the world can not be underestimated, the sheer amount of global excitement following the announcement of the new book has been evidence of this.

open image in gallery Alex Scheffler’s illustration of author Julia Donaldson’s Gruffalo (Axel Scheffler/PA) ( PA Media )

“We are so proud to publish Julia and Axel here at Macmillan’s Children’s Books, and we can’t wait for children and families to experience this new story together, especially in the National Year of Reading.“

Donaldson and Scheffler’s many collaborations include The Snail And The Whale, Room On The Broom, Stick Man, Tiddler, The Scarecrows’ Wedding and The Highway Rat.

Televised animations of their best-loved stories have become a staple of the festive calendar and many of their books have also been adapted for the stage.

Additional reporting by Agencies