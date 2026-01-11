Bob Weir, Grateful Dead co-founder, dies at 78
The 78-year-old’s death was announced Saturday
Bob Weir, a founding member of the iconic rock band Grateful Dead, has died at the age of 78.
Weir’s death was announced through a statement on his website posted Saturday. Weir was diagnosed with cancer in July and “courageously” beat the disease, but “succumbed to underlying lung issues,” the statement said.
“He transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could,” the statement reads.
Weir began his cancer treatment just weeks after performing at California’s Golden Gate Park last year.
“Diagnosed in July, he began treatment only weeks before returning to his hometown stage for a three-night celebration of 60 years of music at Golden Gate Park. Those performances, emotional, soulful, and full of light, were not farewells, but gifts,” the statement reads.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
