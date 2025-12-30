Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of JFK, dead at 35 weeks after announcing terminal cancer diagnosis
The 35-year-old announced her terminal cancer diagnosis last month
Tatiana Schlossberg, an environmental journalist and the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, died Tuesday, aged 35.
The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation shared a statement online announcing her death. Schlossberg was the granddaughter of former President John F. Kennedy Jr. and former first lady Jackie Kennedy.
“Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts,” the statement read.
The post was signed “George, Edwin and Josephine Moran, Ed, Caroline, Jack, Rose and Rory.”
Schlossberg revealed she was diagnosed with a rare type of acute myeloid leukemia, a blood cancer, in an essay published last month in The New Yorker. In the essay, the 35-year-old recounted how she couldn’t believe she had received the terminal diagnosis.
“I did not—could not—believe that they were talking about me. I had swum a mile in the pool the day before, nine months pregnant. I wasn’t sick. I didn’t feel sick,” she wrote.
