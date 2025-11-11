Bob Ross paintings created on iconic TV show set to be auctioned

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three original paintings by iconic television artist Bob Ross are set to go under the hammer at Bonhams in Los Angeles on Tuesday, with the sale supporting US public television stations.

Organised by American Public Television (APT), this event is part of the largest release of Ross originals ever offered.

Thirty paintings in total will be auctioned, with all net proceeds benefiting public broadcasting.

Two of the works were created on Ross' popular PBS show The Joy of Painting, which aired for 11 years from January 1983 to May 1994.

A seascape on a vertical canvas was also painted for an instructional book by Ross.

The auction idea came from Joan Kowalski, president of Bob Ross Inc., which manages the artist's intellectual property and legacy.

Kowalski was inspired after two privately-owned Ross paintings sold for high prices at Bonhams earlier in 2025. She then contacted APT, hoping a larger sale could help offset recent federal funding losses.

open image in gallery The sale, organised by American Public Television (APT), is part of the largest release of Ross originals ever offered to the public ( Bob Ross Inc. via AP )

“It was just an idea I had in my head in the middle of the night,” Kowalski said. “No idea whether it would work or not, but little by little, I put the pieces together and decided it was really kind of a great idea. And I decided it's probably something Bob would have decided to do if he was still here.”

The auction comes at a time of financial strain for public media.

In July 2025, Congress eliminated $1.1 billion in federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, fulfilling a goal of President Donald Trump to defund public media.

Gabriella Jones-Litchfield, president of GJL Media and a consultant for APT, said the auction reflects Ross’s belief that public television should be accessible to everyone.

“Whether you're in rural America or in a major city ... public television is there for those people and for us,” she said.

“Now we're in desperate need to fulfill this gap, this funding gap and really think about the future of what public television is and how we can survive in the future."

open image in gallery The idea for the auction came from Joan Kowalski, president of Bob Ross Inc., the company that manages Ross' intellectual property, brand, and legacy ( PBS )

Aaron Bastian, senior director of California and Western paintings at Bonhams, said his hopes for the auction are high.

“It's a risk. You don't know what's going to happen," Bastian said.

"Hopefully, people will open their hearts and their wallet a little bit, knowing that the money's going to a good cause and they get to take home the painting."

Ross died on 4 July, 1995 at the age of 52. His gentle teaching style and optimistic philosophy helped make him a cultural icon. His popularity has recently reached younger audiences as a result of social media and streaming platforms.