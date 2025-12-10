Nnena Kalu, a Glasgow-born neurodiverse artist who produces improvised sculptures from miles of old video tape and other discarded materials, was the surprise winner of the Turner Prize 2025, announced at a gala dinner in Bradford last night.

Much has been made, and rightly so, of the fact that Kalu is the first learning-disabled artist to be nominated for the Turner Prize, let alone win it. Her victory, though, is seismic not only for equality and diversity reasons, but for the emphasis her work puts on the visual, tactile and experiential in art – values that have lost primacy in recent years over which the prize has been dominated by artists recontextualising existing objects. Last year’s recipient Jasleen Kaur won with a Ford Escort draped in a giant doily. This most recent incarnation of Britain’s biggest art prize seems to herald the welcome return of artists physically making things.

Also in the business of making things is Iraq-born Mohammad Sami, who had been the bookie’s clear favourite to win. A leading figure in what is widely regarded as a “revival” in British painting, Sami creates enigmatic meditations on his home country’s war-torn history. Previously reviewing his exhibition, I singled out a vast and eerily peopleless battlescape “The Hunters’ Return” as feeling like “Apocalypse Now via computer games with a touch of Monet”. While much of the new works of Britain’s painting revival are more than a shade slap-dash, Sami’s mastery of texture and mood is evident to even the least contemporary art-attuned of viewers.

Yet if Sami seemed a “shoo in” for the prize for many, including I have to say, myself, a reward for his technical accomplishment would have seemed a painfully retrogressive move for an institution that has made a virtue of championing the obscure, the difficult and downright perverse.

Kalu’s art, in total contrast, not only to Sami, but to just about everything else that has been promoted by the Turner Prize in recent years, revolves – literally – around an apparently artless joy in the business of making. The London-based, Nigerian-heritage artist, who is autistic with complex support needs, winds random discarded materials – cloth, clingfilm, paper, tape, card – around a central core to create entirely abstract structures that are endlessly reconfigured and suspended throughout the gallery like so many raggedy writhing caterpillars. If this eternally repetitive winding rhythm is “innate” to Kalu, as one of the facilitators who support her work observed in an accompanying video, it is, as they also concede, “always the same rhythm”.

open image in gallery Works of art: Nnena Kalu’s suspended sculptures hang from the ceiling of Cartwright Hall Art Gallery in Bradford ( David Levene )

Awarding the prize, the Turner jury praised Kalu’s “lively translation of expressive gesture into captivating abstract sculpture and drawing”, noting her “finesse of scale, composition and colour” in creating her work’s “powerful presence”. Certainly, there is a sense of life-affirming uplift on entering Kalu’s part of the Bradford exhibition that makes Sami’s complex paintings feel a shade arid, even academic in comparison. If this year’s Turner is genuinely about a return to making, Kalu offers us that idea in its purest, most exuberant form. There may be no capital I ideas in her work, per se, but equally there’s no posturing or painful politicising, no pretence that the work is anything more or less than it appears.

In my original review I argued that Sami was a more appropriate choice for the award on the grounds – and based on observation of other awards – that a win for Kalu could subject a vulnerable artist to a potentially degrading media spectacle and conceivably damaging scrutiny. Whenever art involves the support of facilitators there are inevitable questions about the degree of assistance involved, the facilitators’ motivations and the potential for exploitation – though I am not for a moment suggesting there is anything remotely improper in Kalu’s case.

But neuro-diverse people should be as free as anyone else to fully participate in Britain’s cultural life. Depriving an artist of an award that would serve as an example and an encouragement to others on the grounds of trying to protect them would, of course, be absurd. And if such a win raised constructive questions about the role of facilitators in the disabled arts community so much the better. As Kalu’s longstanding facilitator Charlotte Hollinshead told the Guardian at the time of Kalu’s nomination, “It’s seismic. Someone said to me the other day, ‘It’s like someone’s just thrown a bomb into the Turner prize’ – and it is like that. A good bomb.”

Over and above the disability issues surrounding her win, Kalu’s work reminds us that no matter how much art may illuminate our perspectives on history, politics, human relationships and the natural world, the visual and the sensual come first. And she demonstrates that lesson against all odds.

A group show of the 2025 shortlisted artists’ work is running at Cartwright Hall Art Gallery in Bradford until 22 February 2026.