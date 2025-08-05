Adam Scott set the record straight on ‘Boy Meets World’ beef with Rider Strong

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After nearly three decades, actor Adam Scott says he’s finally at ease over an awkward on‑set moment he had with Rider Strong while guest starring on “Boy Meets World” in the mid-1990s.

During the Season 2 finale of the ABC sitcom, Scott, who played the bully Griff Hawkins, approached series star Strong to congratulate him on wrapping the season.

“I go in to hug you, and as I do that, you push me off and you give me this look like, ‘Wait a second. Who the f— are you?’ And then, you run away,” Scott later recalled on Strong’s Pod Meets World podcast in 2023.

Strong was surprised by the story and apologized, claiming he didn’t even remember the interaction, while Scott said he was relieved to learn there were no hard feelings.

“Are you serious? Why would I do that?” a shocked Strong responded at the time.

Now, in a recent episode of Entertainment Weekly's “Awardist” podcast, Scott reaffirmed that the once one-sided feud is officially “squashed.”

Rider Strong (left) told Adam Scott (right) in 2023 that he didn't even remember the awkward interaction between them on ‘Boy Meets World.’ Scott recently gave an update on the beef between the two stars. ( Getty Images )

"Rider Strong, who the awkward interaction was with, didn't even remember it. And I really, truly had been carrying it around for, it was like 30 years, because it was like 1994, '95. It's crazy," Scott said on the July 24 podcast episode. "I feel like we addressed it. I think it's been squashed."

The Severenace star, who is now an Emmy nominee for his role in the hit Apple TV+ series, admitted that it’s taken him decades in the industry to overcome anxiety around on-set interactions.

"That's really what I had to overcome," Scott said. "It took me 20 years to overcome. It's just being so freaked out being on a movie set or a TV set, because I was so excited about it, that I couldn't kind of calm down and just relax and not worry about all that other, all the accoutrements around you."