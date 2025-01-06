Watch live: Golden Globes 2025 winners speak backstage
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as 2025 Golden Globes winners speak backstage after receiving their awards on Sunday, 5 January.
The biggest stars of the film and television industries are competing for top prizes; British stars including Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Cynthia Erivo and Kate Winslet are up for awards, alongside Timothée Chalamet, Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie and Colman Domingo.
The nominees were announced on December 9; Emilia Peréz led the pack with 10 nominations, while Hulu’s The Bear dominated the TV nominations.
Other films in contention for trophies include Wicked, Anora and The Brutalist, which was hailed a “masterpiece” after its festival premiere.
Nikki Glaser is hosting tonight’s ceremony, making history as the first woman to do so solo.
The stand-up comedian’s appointment comes after Jo Koy became the last-minute 2024 host, delivering a widely panned performance.
The awards ceremony will be broadcast on CBS, and US audiences can stream the show on Paramount+. There is no official channel to watch the ceremony in the UK.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments