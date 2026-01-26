Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millions of Americans were forced to hunker down or brave treacherous conditions on Monday as a colossal winter storm unleashed bitter cold, blizzards, and freezing rain across the eastern United States.

The severe weather paralysed swathes of the country, from the northeastern states of New York and Massachusetts down to Texas and North Carolina, where roads became slick with ice and were buried under more than a foot of snow.

Southern states, in particular, experienced winter conditions not seen for decades, with inch-thick ice coating tree branches, leading to widespread felling of trees and power lines. The storm prompted mass flight cancellations, school closures, and saw volunteers staffing emergency shelters to offer warmth and assistance to the vulnerable and homeless.

Amidst the chaos, acts of community spirit emerged. Ryan DuVal, who owns a vintage firetruck, drove through the frozen streets of Tulsa, Oklahoma, actively seeking out those in need.

"I just saw a need for getting people out of the cold," he explained. "You know, just cruise the streets, see someone, offer a ride. If they take it, great. If not, I can at least warm them up in the truck and just get them a water, meal, something. And it's just giving back to the community like everybody should do."

open image in gallery In response to the emergency, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul mobilised National Guard troops across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley ( AFP/Getty )

Winter storm warnings encompassed 118 million people, while an estimated 157 million were advised to prepare for extreme cold.

Temperatures plummeted to sub-zero Celsius along the Canadian border and remained below freezing as far south as the Gulf of Mexico. Although the storm system was anticipated to move off the East Coast into the Atlantic on Monday, the National Weather Service warned that more Arctic air would follow, prolonging the bitter cold and icy conditions for several days. Their Monday morning forecast predicted further heavy snow in the northeast, snow in the Appalachians, and freezing rain across the mid-Atlantic and southeast coast.

In response to the emergency, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul mobilised National Guard troops across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley.

New York City's Mayor Zohran Mamdani, announcing remote schooling, quipped: "I know that this may disappoint some students, so if you do see me, feel free to throw a snowball at me."

Donald Trump had, on Saturday, approved federal emergency disaster declarations for a dozen states, primarily in the mid-South, describing the storm as "historic."

open image in gallery Families also flocked to Capitol Hill, where children gleefully sledded down the steep slopes below the iconic white-domed US Congress building ( Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images )

The severe weather significantly impacted air travel, with major carriers cancelling over 11,000 US flights scheduled for Sunday, according to FlightAware.com. Further cancellations and delays were expected on Monday, albeit less severe.

Power outages affected more than 820,000 electricity customers by 4 a.m. EST (0900 GMT) on Monday, stretching from Texas to Virginia, with Tennessee accounting for nearly a third of these disruptions, as reported by PowerOutage.us.

Despite the widespread danger and disruption, the winter conditions also brought moments of joy. In Washington DC, a large crowd gathered for an impromptu snowball fight in Meridian Hill Park, with one participant even sporting an astronaut suit.

Families also flocked to Capitol Hill, where children gleefully sledded down the steep slopes below the iconic white-domed US Congress building. One man, pushing his daughter on a purple plastic sled, remarked: "It's beautiful. It's so fun to go down Capitol Hill. It was great powder this morning. Getting a little sleety now but we're having a great time!"