Storm Eowyn: Met Office warns of danger to life as Britain faces 90mph winds

Britain is set to be battered by winds of up to 90mph from Storm Eowyn as the Met Office warned of a danger to life in parts of the country over the next few days.

Very strong winds are forecast to strike the north of England, south of Scotland and North Wales.

The forecaster issued an amber warning of wind from 6am to 9pm on Friday across the north of England, south of Scotland and North Wales.

There is also a yellow warning of wind for the north of Scotland, Northern Ireland, the south of England and the midlands.

“Storm Eowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption on Friday,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

open image in gallery The UK is set to be battered by winds of up to 90mph over the next few days as Storm Eowyn sweeps the country ( (Alamy/PA) )

“There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

“Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

Meteorologists said the strongest winds of up to 90mph were likely to be found along the more exposed coastal areas, while gusts are expected inland of between 60mph and 70mph.

The change to conditions is being caused by a powerful jet stream pushing low pressure across the Atlantic and towards the UK, following a recent cold spell over North America.

The forecaster advised securing loose items outside homes, including bins, garden furniture, trampolines and sheds, and gathering torches and batteries in case of any power cut.

Those travelling in this “disruptive spell of weather” are urged to be cautious, as road, rail, airports and ferries are likely to be affected.

Another area of low pressure could bring further wet and very windy weather across the UK by Sunday.

There is the potential for further weather warnings over the weekend and throughout next week, the Met Office added.

Meanwhile, the entire island of Ireland will be under weather warnings due to Storm Eowyn.

The Republic of Ireland’s forecasting agency issued a nationwide Status Orange wind warning for between 2am and 5pm on Friday.

The UK Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for Northern Ireland due to Storm Eowyn.