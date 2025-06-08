Thunderstorms set to hit UK with plume of warm air from France

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Warm weather is on the way but there may also be thunderstorms in parts of the UK, forecasters have said.

The Met Office said: “The weather for the week ahead will remain mixed but temperatures are on the rise.”

Meteorologist Craig Snell said it will be “pretty changeable” over the next few days then temperatures are set to climb, thunderstorms may be on the way and there will “probably be a very different feeling to things as we go through the second half of the week”.

He added the Met Office is “keeping an eye on the risk of some thunderstorms developing”.

The new working week will begin with sunshine and showers on Monday, mainly in the north, with plenty of dry weather in the south.

Top temperatures of around 22C or 23C are expected in the south on Tuesday but it will come with “a fair bit of cloud and maybe some spots of rain” and sunny conditions will then spread across most areas.

open image in gallery Thunderstorms could be on their way (PA) ( PA Archive )

Mr Snell added “Wednesday probably looks like the best day of the week if you are looking for dry and sunny weather” as temperatures may climb to 25C to 26C.

A plume of warm air from Iberia and France is set to kick in, bringing the chance of thunderstorms.

Mr Snell said: “After Wednesday, we start to draw up some very warm and humid air from Iberia and France, and that will make it quite humid across much of the UK and that humidity will potentially spark off some thunderstorms.

“From late Wednesday and especially into Thursday, we start to see the risk of some thunderstorms around and that will continue as we go through Thursday and Friday and potentially into Saturday as well.”

He added: “By the time we get to midweek, it will feel very different out there, with quite humid night times also becoming a good deal warmer than what we have been experiencing over the last couple of nights, so probably borderline uncomfortable for some people by day.”

It is set to feel increasingly humid on Thursday with a risk of some heavy and thundery showers developing, the Met Office said.

Top temperatures could reach 27C to 29C on Friday but “that will come with a fair bit of humidity”, the forecaster added.