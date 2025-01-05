Britain set for heavy rain and flooding following snow travel chaos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The UK is set for more travel chaos this week as heavy snow turns to rain and flooding overnight, the Met Office warned.

The forecaster warned of heavy rainfall across much of central and southern England between Sunday and Monday morning – with bus and train services set to be affected.

Over 250 flood alerts and warnings have also been issued by the Environment Agency, with flooding expected across much of England overnight.

It comes after thousands of Britons were hit by power cuts, flight cancellations and travel chaos after heavy snow swept across the UK over the weekend.

open image in gallery People help to push cars stuck in snow in Leeds ( Danny Lawson/PA )

Stranded vehicles and collisions left key roads in northern England closed while rail services were cancelled and several major airports were forced to shut their doors.

Snow closed the A628 Woodhead Pass which connects Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire through the Peak District overnight in both directions between the A616 at Flouch and the A57 at Hollingworth.

The A66 in County Durham and Cumbria was closed between the M6 and A1(M) because of the conditions, while the A1 was closed southbound between the A639 North Elmsall.

The M180 in Lincolnshire was closed westbound between J5 Grimsby and J4 Lincoln due to a serious collision.

Manchester Airport and Liverpool John Lennon Airport also closed their runways for several hours on Sunday morning due to heavy snow.

open image in gallery Vehicles on the A1(M) near to junction 47, in Yorkshire, following heavy snowfall on the weekend ( Danny Lawson/PA )

Leeds Bradford Airport confirmed shortly after 2.15pm that its runway had reopened but added some disruption was expected to continue throughout the day.

It had earlier warned that access through security could be temporarily restricted due to the high number of customers already in the departure lounge awaiting flights.

National Rail said the line between Leeds and Halifax via Dewsbury was closed in both directions, with disruption on northern routes expected into Monday.

Avanti West Coast trains running to and from Liverpool Lime Street were cancelled due to depot issues with disruption expected until midday.

Bingley in West Yorkshire had 17cm of snow up to 11am on Sunday, with Shap in Cumbria and Capel Curig in north-west Wales, both recording 10cm, the forecaster said.

open image in gallery A blanket of snow covers Blackpool in Lancashire ( Michael Holmes/PA )

Into next week, there are seven weather warnings in place. Two yellow rain warnings are in effect until 6am and 9am on Monday across much of central and southern England.

Further north, a yellow snow and ice warning is in place across northern England until 12 noon, with snow set to disrupt travel.

A yellow ice warning is also in place across Northern Ireland until 11am. Two snow and ice warnings and one yellow snow warning are in place across Scotland.

The snow and ice warnings, covering much of northern Scotland, are in place until 11am and 12 noon on Monday. The yellow snow warning, covering some of the lowlands, is in place until 12 noon.