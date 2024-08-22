Support truly

As the Bank Holiday weekend approaches, the UK is set to bask in warm and pleasant weather despite a cooler start to the week.

The Met Office has forecasted temperatures will reach 23C in some areas, offering a welcome respite from the rain and cloudy weather that has dominated the past few days.

The forecaster said: “Despite the cloud and rain, temperatures close to average for some, but turning a little cooler Friday and Saturday with temperatures dropping below normal especially across the north.

“Despite the slightly cool temperatures, it will still feel warm in any sunshine.”

The Met Office’s weather map shows temperatures rising towards the weekend, with parts of London and the East of England expected to hit 23C on Friday.

Skies are expected to clear, bringing sunny spells and warmth. The forecaster noted that while Saturday will begin on a damp note, particularly in the nortwest and Northern Ireland, the weather will improve as the day progresses, but temperatures will struggle to break 20C in many parts of the country.

High waves in Tramore in County Waterford. The "remnants" of Hurricane Ernesto are set to batter parts of the UK in the week ahead ( Niall Carson/PA Wire )

The forecaster added: “Through the weekend, the northwest will see more frequent rain and showers, with Northern Ireland also likely to see showers at times. While Saturday may start with showers for many, these will gradually clear later in the day and will leave behind some sunny spells for much of England and Wales and could feel quite pleasant in the sunshine.”

Sunday is expected to follow a similar pattern, with the northwest continuing to experience showers, while the rest of the country will enjoy brighter conditions.

On Bank Holiday Monday, the south and east will be settled but the northwest may still see some lingering showers.

Met Office map forecasts temperatures rising to 23C on Friday ( Met Office )

While the Bank Holiday will see warmer weather, the week’s end is not without its challenges.

The tail end of Hurricane Ernesto has prompted the Met Office to isse three yellow warnings for today with the presence of heavy rain and strong winds.

Affected areas include North Wales, northern England, and the Scottish Lowlands, where gusts could reach up to 60mph.

The Met Office also warned of potential delays to road and transport with power cuts also possible in some areas.

Another yellow rain warning has been issued for western Scotland and the Hebrides where there could be flooding in some regions.

Met Office meteorologist said people across the country can expect rain and wind today ( Met Office )

Up to 150mm of rain is expected over the hills in Argyll and the western Highlands, with large waves and debris along the seafront posing a “danger to life,” according to meteorologists.

Experts said the band of rain will move from the west with heavy bursts of rain at times and will persist later today with 75 to 100mm showers expected widely.

As the weekend approaches, the forecaster advises travelers to plan ahead and be mindful of changing weather conditions.

Looking ahead, the Met Office’s long-range forecast suggests that the brief spell of warm weather will give way to more unsettled conditions as the week progresses.

From 25 August to 3 September, rain and clouds are expected to return, with heavy showers likely to sweep across England and Wales.

But temperatures are expected to remain close to average for the time of year as the summer draws to a close.