UK on track for driest spring on record as temperatures to hit 25C this week

The UK is heading for the driest spring on record with warnings of a drought as some parts of the country experience the driest start to the year for nearly a century.

According to the Met Office, the dry weather is expected to continue across the UK for at least another 10 days with temperatures set to reach 25C.

Highs of 24C are expected in London on Wednesday, followed by days of warm weather in the early twenties, while Glasgow and Edinburgh can expect the mercury to hit 22 degrees over the weekend.

Asked if the weather was unusual for this time of year, Met Office spokesperson Oliver Claydon told The Independent: “It is a notably prolonged spell of settled and dry weather.

open image in gallery Brits can enjoy sunny weather this weekend ( Reuters )

“There is a chance of isolated showers in the far south-west of England this afternoon but they won't be as widespread as they were yesterday.

“That theme continues going into next week, high pressure remaining in place and bringing fine settled and dry conditions with little in the way of meaningful rainfall in the UK.

“The next sign of any meaningful rain is the end of next week where we might see more unsettled conditions moving in from the west.”

Millions of households are being warned of the risk of water restrictions, as the Environment Agency has warned of a “medium” risk of drought in England this summer without sustained rainfall, after the country experienced its driest start to spring in 61 years.

The regulator has said there are currently no hosepipe bans planned, but warned water companies might have to implement measures including restrictions in the months ahead.

Figures covering spring so far – 1 March to 11 May – also show that south-east England recorded only 34.9mm of rain in this period, the fourth lowest total since daily data began in 1931, while north-east England saw 39.5mm from 1 March to 11 May this year – the lowest since 1938.

open image in gallery Water companies have warned of a potential drought due to the warmer temperatures ( PA )

Meanwhile, wildfires have engulfed forest and moorland in areas of Scotland, Wales and England.

Environment Agency deputy director of water, Richard Thompson, said: “The changing climate means we will see more summer droughts in the coming decades.

“The last two years were some of the wettest on record for England but drier conditions at the start of this year mean a drought is a possibility and we need to be prepared.

“It’s heartening to see more people looking to reduce their water use and we expect water companies to do more to cut leakage and roll out smart meters.”

What is the five day weather forecast?

Today:

Dry, sunny, and warm for many today. Southwestern England will have sunny spells with afternoon showers, possibly heavy with thunder. Low cloud near North Sea coasts will move south. Warm in sunshine, cooler along eastern coasts with a breeze.

Tonight:

Dry with long clear spells, low cloud with some patchy mist developing near some North Seas coastal areas, and this spreading into parts of the Midlands. Cooler than recent nights.

Thursday:

Largely dry, warm, and sunny. Any low cloud will lift and break but may linger around eastern coastal counties at times, where it will feel cooler with an onshore breeze.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Remaining settled and largely dry, warm and sunny. Low cloud will linger around some eastern coastal counties at times, where it will feel cooler with an onshore breeze.