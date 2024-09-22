Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Travel disruption and flooding is “likely” as the Met Office issues an amber weather warning for rain on Monday.

It will be the third of three consecutive days of weather warnings across the southern UK.

A day of thunderstorms on Saturday has been followed by a yellow weather warning for rain on Sunday.

Sunday marks the autumnal equinox - a biannual event in which the sun is exactly above the equator.

The weather warning covers large parts of England and Wales ( Met Office )

Sunday’s weather warning will remain in place until 11.59pm, with the Met Office forecasting up to 80mm of rain over the course of 12 to 24 hours - nearly matching the September average for rain in the UK.

It covers southern England, the vast majority of Wales barring Anglesey, most of the Midlands and parts of the North West.

Monday will see a large yellow weather warning covering the majority of England and Wales, while a smaller amber warning covers the midlands.

Some areas could see 100-120mm of rainfall which is “likely to result in travel disruption and some flooding”.

Areas within the amber warning could see up to 120mm of rain ( Met Office )

The amber weather warning is in place from 5am until 9pm on Monday, while the yellow warning will be in place until 11.59pm.

The Met Office said: “An area of heavy rain is expected to develop across central and southern England during the early hours of Monday, edging north and west and then becoming slow-moving somewhere across the warning area for several hours.”

“It will then weaken and move away eastwards later Monday evening and overnight.

“Lightning may be an additional hazard in places.”

The forecaster warned that homes and businesses may be flooded and are likely to go through power cuts, train cancellations are likely and there is the possibility that “some communities will be cut off by flooded roads”.

The yellow weather warning covers a much larger area, with just southwest England, western Wales and the most northerly parts of England being the only areas to avoid it.

Some areas could see up to 100mm of rain in just 12 hours.