Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Schools across the UK have been forced to close for a fourth day after freezing weather conditions cause snow and ice.

Storm Bert is set to reach the UK on Saturday and the Met Office is expecting it to bring “heavy rain, strong winds and disruptive snow to parts of the UK through the weekend”, potentially causing travel disruption and flooding.

Overnight on Thursday, the Met Office said much of the UK experienced temperatures near freezing, with the mercury falling as low as minus 6C at Tulloch Bridge in Scotland.

The forecasting body said many will wake up to a frost with icy surfaces in places with several yellow warnings for snow and ice in place across the UK until 10am on Friday.

One covering parts of Scotland is in effect until midday before a slew of further yellow alerts for wind, rain and snow go live on Saturday.

An amber alert for heavy snow and ice will be in force between 7am and 5pm on Saturday in an area north of Scotland’s central belt, where 10-20cm is likely on ground above 200 metres and potentially as much as 20-40cm on hills above 400 metres.

Here is a list of all the schools closed today:

Aberdeenshire

Alford Academy

Alford Primary School

Auchterless School

Cairney School

Cluny School

Crudie School

Craigievar School

Daviot School

Drumblade School

Dunecht School

Echt School

Fintry School

Fordyce School

Forgue School

Glass School

Gordon Primary School

Gordon Schools

Keig School

Kennethmont School

King Edward School

Kininmonth School

Largue School

Ordiquhill School

Rhynie School

Slains School

Strathdon School

Towie School

Turriff Academy

Turriff Primary School

Highland Council

Check on the council’s website here .

Moray

Check on the council’s website here .

Devon

Check on the council’s website here .

Dorset

Bere Regis Community School, Bere Regis

Cheselbourne Village School, Dorchester

Portesham CE VA Primary School, Weymouth

Cornwall

Duchy College, Stoke Climsland

Hampshire County

Check the council’s website here .

Wales