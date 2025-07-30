Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thunderstorm weather warning issued across London and south of England by Met Office

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms on Thursday

Jabed Ahmed
Wednesday 30 July 2025 05:24 EDT
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms on Thursday across London, the South East and the South West of the country.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

