Sun-drenched hotspot hit with snow ahead of Easter in ‘danger’ warning for Canaries tourists
The storm is expected to travel further north from Friday, bringing rain and thunderstorms across the country
Storm Olivier is set to wreak further havoc across the Canary Islands the week before Easter break, dampening holidaymakers’ moods.
The Storm struck popular holiday islands Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura on Wednesday night before drifting north and hitting parts of southern Spain and Portugal.
Normally drenched in sun, Tenerife’s Mount Teide is already covered in snow.
“The danger is significant. Stay away from ravines even if they are dry. The first few days of Easter 2025 are shaping up to be unstable due to the presence of Storm Olivier, which will bring heavy rain to the Canary Islands before then,” Spain’s Aemet weather service spokesperson Ruben del Campo said.
“Temperatures are going to drop, and there will also be rain in much of the Peninsula,” he added.
Dropping temperatures are expected to be accompanied by strong winds in the Strait of Gibraltar and the Alboran.
The weather conditions come just a week after Storm Nuria caused chaos across the islands.
Nuria was the 14th named storm in the Spanish storm-naming season and battered the archipelago with its high-wind speeds.
A pre-alert for strong winds and persistent rain was issued Wednesday by the Canary Islands’ General Directorate of Emergencies, along with a warning of potential flooding.
Huge waves are expected with the regional government advising against driving. It said those who had to travel should proceed with extreme caution, paying attention to water levels and checking speeds and brakes.
Tourists and expats have taken to social media to share videos of the weather. "Our road is like a river," Lisa Bridge, a singer living in Tenerife, posted on TikTok.
