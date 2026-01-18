National disaster declared as thousands flee torrential rains that have killed at least 30
South Africa has declared a national disaster over torrential rains and floods
South Africa has declared a national disaster following torrential rains and widespread flooding that have claimed at least 30 lives in the country's northern regions. The severe weather has also devastated thousands of homes and rendered roads and bridges impassable.
The declaration, issued by the head of the National Disaster Management Centre and subsequently announced by the government, enables national authorities to coordinate a comprehensive response to the unfolding crisis.
The provinces of Limpopo and Mpumalanga have borne the brunt of the impact, accounting for all reported fatalities, though at least three other provinces have also been affected.
Heavy rainfall has persisted for weeks across parts of South Africa, as well as neighbouring Mozambique and Zimbabwe, leading to significant flooding in central and southern Mozambique and northern South Africa.
More than 100 people have died across the three nations since the rains began late last year.
Within South Africa, the floods forced the closure of the renowned Kruger National Park, necessitating the evacuation of hundreds of tourists and staff from inundated camps to safer areas within the park.
The premier of Limpopo province estimated the damage in her region alone to be around $240 million, with numerous houses and buildings completely destroyed.
This latest disaster follows a pattern of severe flooding in the country, with over 100 fatalities recorded in the Eastern Cape province last year, and more than 400 deaths in KwaZulu-Natal province in 2022.
