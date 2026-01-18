Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa has declared a national disaster following torrential rains and widespread flooding that have claimed at least 30 lives in the country's northern regions. The severe weather has also devastated thousands of homes and rendered roads and bridges impassable.

The declaration, issued by the head of the National Disaster Management Centre and subsequently announced by the government, enables national authorities to coordinate a comprehensive response to the unfolding crisis.

The provinces of Limpopo and Mpumalanga have borne the brunt of the impact, accounting for all reported fatalities, though at least three other provinces have also been affected.

Heavy rainfall has persisted for weeks across parts of South Africa, as well as neighbouring Mozambique and Zimbabwe, leading to significant flooding in central and southern Mozambique and northern South Africa.

More than 100 people have died across the three nations since the rains began late last year.

Within South Africa, the floods forced the closure of the renowned Kruger National Park, necessitating the evacuation of hundreds of tourists and staff from inundated camps to safer areas within the park.

The premier of Limpopo province estimated the damage in her region alone to be around $240 million, with numerous houses and buildings completely destroyed.

This latest disaster follows a pattern of severe flooding in the country, with over 100 fatalities recorded in the Eastern Cape province last year, and more than 400 deaths in KwaZulu-Natal province in 2022.