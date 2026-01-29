Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of schools across the UK remain closed as Storm Chandra continues to bring dangerous conditions and nearly 100 flood warnings.

Over 350 schools are now confirmed to be closed in Northern Ireland, while dozens remain shut across the South West of England.

Northern Ireland is experiencing severe weather, with Tuesday’s amber warning being replaced with an ice warning that covers all regions.

It’s likely that school closures will now continue until the weekend, with two new yellow warnings for rain issued for Friday. One covers the entirety of Northern Ireland again, while the other spans much of the South West.

A major incident has been declared in Somerset due to “extensive flooding overnight”, while much of the rest of mainland UK is also covered by a yellow warning for ice, apart from only the South West, western Wales and northern Scotland.

You can check the status of your child’s school here (England and Wales):

Nearly 100 flood warnings remained in place on Wednesday, with the most severe being concentrated in areas in the South West.

In Somerset, the council has warned that the risk of flooding on the Somerset Levels and Moors “remains high as rainwater moves through the system”.

A severe flood warning was issued for the River Otter in Devon yesterday, which reached its “highest recorded ever level” according to the local MP. Firefighters in Devon and Cornwall rescued 25 people from vehicles trapped in floodwater on Tuesday.

The severe weather has caused travel disruption across the UK, with several roads and rail lines closed. Many airports are also experiencing long delays.

National Rail has also warned that disruption is expected until Friday, with trains cancelled across Devon, including to Exeter St Davids, while speed restrictions are also in place across Scotland.

Met Office Chief Forecaster, Paul Gundersen, said: “Storm Chandra will bring a range of hazards ... Initially strong winds will impact the Isles of Scilly, western Cornwall and southwest Wales, which are still vulnerable after Storm Goretti, gusts of 70 to 80mph are possible here. Heavy rain is an additional hazard as it falls on saturated ground in Dorset and southern parts of Devon, Somerset and Cornwall.

“As Chandra interacts with colder air further north, snow becomes a hazard, with 10-20cm of snow possibly accumulating over higher ground in the Pennines, southern Scotland and the Highlands. With a complex spell of weather, its important people stay up to date with the forecast and any warnings in your area.”

Here’s the Met Office’s five-day forecast for the UK:

Today:

Fog and ice will clear, leaving most places dry with sunny spells. However, the north and east of Scotland will have patchy rain and mountain snow, and Northern Ireland, southwest Wales and southwest England will be breezy with some showers.

Tonight:

Low cloud and fog forming across many eastern and central areas overnight, with patchy rain. Hill snow northeast Scotland. Breezy, with showers in the southwest. Frost under clearer spells elsewhere.

Thursday:

Rather cloudy and breezy with some rain and hill snow lingering in the northeast, whilst showers give way to more persistent rain towards the southwest. Some brighter breaks developing elsewhere.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Friday looks unsettled with brisk winds. Rather cloudy skies giving outbreaks of rain for many. Brighter and becoming less breezy for most over the weekend, albeit with scattered showers still.