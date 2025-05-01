Met Office declares hottest start to May on record as temperature continues to climb

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thursday is officially the hottest start to May on record in the UK, the Met Office has confirmed.

It comes after a temperature reading of 28C was recorded at Kew Gardens in south-west London, beating the previous record of 27.4C in Lossiemouth, Moray, on 1 May 1990.

The Met Office said in a post on X: “With the temperature at Kew Gardens reaching 28C and still climbing, it is now officially the warmest start to May on record for the UK.

“The previous May 1st record high temperature was 27.4C at Lossiemouth in Scotland in 1990.”

Despite the soaring temperatures, the Met Office has ruled out a heatwave this week.

Met Office meteorologist Michael Silverstone said it looks “unlikely” the UK will reach a heatwave – which is defined as three consecutive days of temperatures exceeding the “heatwave threshold”, which varies across the country.

The threshold is 25C for most of the UK, rising to 28C in London.

“Admittedly, it could be close for a few places in the South, though, with temperatures either today or Friday only just failing to exceed the required threshold,” Mr Silverstone said.

open image in gallery People relax in the sunshine on deck chairs in St James's Park in central London ( AFP/Getty )

Temperatures reached 24.9C in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, on Tuesday. Other areas in London and the South saw around 24C.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) has urged caution around open-water swimming after a 32 per cent increase in water-related incidents last month compared with the same period last year.

Craig Carter, LFB assistant commissioner for prevention and protection, said: “Even when the sun is shining, water temperatures can be dangerously cold. Cold water shock can affect anyone, no matter how fit or experienced they are.

“It can lead to water inhalation and, in the worst cases, drowning. Be particularly careful near the water’s edge, it’s easy to slip and fall unexpectedly. And think twice before jumping into open water.”

The body of a 16-year-old boy has been found in a lake in Nottingham after emergency services were called to Colwick Country Park at around 5.20pm on Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to ease by Friday, and Saturday will bring cooler conditions of 14C to 18C across the UK.