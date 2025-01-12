When will the UK cold snap end?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It has been a particularly chilly start to 2025 the UK, with the New Year kicking off with weather warnings and freezing temperatures across the country.

But it seems the gruelling cold snap could be coming to an end in the next 24 hours, with the Met Office forecasting higher temperatures at the start of the week.

After days of frost, snow and temperatures as low as minus 18.7C in some places, mild air arriving in the North-West will see the end to the particularly wintry spell.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst told The Independent: “The cold spell will be easing over the next 24 hours.

“Last night was still very cold, with the lowest temperature being minus 13.9C in Kinbrace, Scotland. It was cold in the south east of England as well, with minus 8C being recording in Cavendish and freezing cold patches still lingering for a fairly chilly day ahead.

“But mild air is starting to come into the north west will see a change in the next 24 hours.”

open image in gallery The country’s cold snap could be coming to an end in the next 24 hours ( Ben Whitley/PA Wire )

By Monday, temperatures are forecast to reach up to 11C in Scotland and Northern Ireland. In Wales, temperatures will be closer to the seasonal average of 8C but it will be dry and bright.

“It will still be cold in central or southern parts of the UK but not as cold as last night and it will be stepping towards a less cold regime,” Mr Dewhurst said.

“It was the last of the cold nights last night with it gradually becoming milder in the week ahead, though there is still a risk of patchy frosy at night in rural spots.”

With the colder regime however, there could be outbreaks of rain and cloudy skies.

open image in gallery The mild temperatures is expected to lead to the continued rapid melting of lying snow ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

The Met Office forecast predicts a windy start to the week in the north, with spells of rain spreading southwards across Scotland into northern England.

The mild temperatures is expected to lead to the continued rapid melting of lying snow, which could cause some issues.

Later in the week, it will be settled though rather cloudy in the south, with patchy fog and occasional outbreaks of rain. It will be breezier in the north, with more persistent spells of rain spreading from the Atlantic.