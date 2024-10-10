BBC Weather app glitch forecasts 14,000mph hurricane winds for UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The BBC was forced to reassure the public after running a forecast for winds of more than 13,500mph in a glitch.

Locations across the UK were forecast to be hit by “hurricane force winds” with temperatures of more than 400C on Thursday, according to the incorrect BBC weather app data.

The broadcaster’s lead weather presenter and meteorologist, Simon King, was among those to reassure Britons over the technical error.

On Thursday morning, Mr King posted on X a screengrab of Nottingham’s forecast, predicting temperatures of 404C and winds of 14,804mph, writing: “Oops, don’t be alarmed by some of our BBC Weather app data this morning.

“Be assured there won’t be 14408mph winds, hurricane force winds or overnight temperatures of 404°C.

open image in gallery The broadcater’s lead weather presenter and meteorologist, Simon King, was among those who reassured their audience over the technical error ( BBC Weather app )

“It is being looked at and hopefully sorted asap.”

An X user jokingly posted a screengrab of the “hurricane force winds” forecast underneath Mr King’s post, with the caption: “Just debating whether to put my bins out.”

A resident of Bristol posted a screenshot of their area’s forecast, which appeared to have some of the fastest winds of the erroneous predictions.

open image in gallery Locations across the UK were forecast to be hit by ‘hurricane force winds’ and temperatures of more than 400C on Thursday, according to the incorrect BBC Weather app data ( BBC Weather app )

Next to the shot showing the 15,909mph winds forecast on the BBC weather app, they wrote: “Almost 16,000mph winds here in Bristol!”

A statement from BBC weather on social media said: “You may have noticed some data issues on our app and website. We are working hard to fix it quickly. Sorry – please bear with us.”

Meanwhile, BBC broadcast meteorologist Matt Taylor assured the public that Hurricane Milton, the category three storm that made landfall in Florida overnight, was not on its way to the UK.

“Don’t be alarmed folks – Hurricane Milton hasn’t made it to us here in the UK!”, he wrote on X alongside a screenshot of an extreme prediction on the weather app.

“There’s been a data glitch between our suppliers and the app/online. Folk are working to solve the issue.

“No need to panic buy plywood and candles.”

BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood also told BBC Breakfast viewers that the weather centre was experiencing a “technical glitch” that they were trying to fix “right now”.

BBC weather said the accurate weather headlines for Thursday included colder, clearer air moving in, rain and drizzle in the south and blustery showers near the east coast.