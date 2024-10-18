Sinwar’s death shows the horror of October 7 was a terrible tactical mistake by Hamas

After Napoleon ordered the judicial murder of an opponent, his cynical foreign minister Talleyrand famously commented that the execution “was worse than a crime – [it was] a mistake”.

As Yahya Sinwar faced his own grisly end this week, did the terrorist leader of Hamas and the reputed mastermind behind the 7 October attacks ponder what a terrible and cruel tactical error he had committed by launching the rampage?

The final moments of Israel’s number one enemy – alone, on a sofa, caked in dust, amid the rubble of a bombed-out building in Rafah after it had been struck by an Israeli tank shell – were captured for posterity by an IDF drone. His demise was a personalised version of the fate shared by countless thousands of Palestinians, who have died under a year-long Israeli bombardment.

The conflict has been a humanitarian nightmare for his people – and provoking it in the first place was a wickedly irresponsible act.

Imagine if a strategically more astute Hamas and more humane Sinwar had launched the 7th October attack, but played it out very differently, how things for Gaza’s people might have gone.

Having humiliated the Israeli army by breaking through the extraordinarily sophisticated border protecting southern Israel, instead of slaughtering, raping and sexually mutilating those in their path, an immediate release of the captives taken on 7th October would have had two dramatic advantages for Hamas. It would have dispelled the worldwide wave of sympathy for Israel as the victim of terrorism. Instead, Hamas could have presented itself as magnanimous to the innocent civilians of its political enemy.

Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas in Gaza, died on a sofa following a targeted attack by Israeli forces in Rafah

It would also have destroyed Benjamin Netanyahu’s premiership. Already under huge domestic pressure inside Israel over corruption allegations and his controversial plans to change how judges were selected, Netanyahu’s claims to be “Mr Security” would have been humiliatingly exposed. Worse still for him, an immediate release of the civilians before the hostage trauma started would have removed much of the justification for Netanyahu’s way of handling such a crisis.

But Sinwar could not imagine using such “generosity”, even to his own advantage.

His family had suffered at the hands of the Israeli military sparking his quest for revenge. Nothing could dilute that – not even Israeli doctors removing his brain tumour while he was in prison there. The cancer of revenge was eating him up – and, since 7th October, it has killed tens of thousands of others.

Of course, “what-ifs” offer no solutions to what has happened. But now the question is whether Palestinians recognise that, whatever their grievances against Israel, Sinwar’s approach was suicidally self-destructive – and that they need to find a different way out of the rubble in which they find themselves.

Yes, Israel’s use of relentless massive firepower has alienated many in Western countries who had been broadly sympathetic to Israel. But random attacks on Israeli civilians, even guerrilla hits on Israeli soldiers, will not turn the tide.

Unfortunately, the tragic legacy of Sinwar’s all-or-nothing approach is likely to be more nihilism from radicalised Palestinians. Many Israelis have compared the last moments of Sinwar, caught by a drone camera, with Hitler’s end in the Berlin bunker in 1945. Back then, Nazi resistance folded within days of their Führer’s death, with Germans well aware that it was their leader’s insensate aggression that had wrought disaster upon them.

Palestinian – more precisely pro-Hamas – voices do not blame the “martyr” Sinwar for triggering their people’s apocalypse. They recite the grim litany of grievances since 1948 which he used to justify inciting the current tragedy. They parrot the aphorism that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict “didn’t start on October 7th”. It didn’t end that day, either.

Now, another generation of irreconcilable Sinwars is growing up among the destitute survivors. A similar process is probably going on with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The big change may be elsewhere. Iran’s leaders have seen that the grim fate of their former proxies, Sinwar and Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Hezbollah who was killed last month in an Israeli bomb attack in Beirut – and could decide to drop their costly support for terrorist groups who put Tehran in the firing line.

Peace between Israel and Palestinians may still not be on the cards, and the prospect of a two-state solution further away than ever. But tensions could be weakening in the Middle East – unless, that is, Benjamin Netanyahu decides to follow up his knock-out blows to the Hamas leadership in Gaza by going for Tehran.

Sinwar might not be the only leader to gamble everything on total victory.

Mark Almond is director of the Crisis Research Institute, Oxford