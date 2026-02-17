If you think Westminster is a boring boys’ club, why not join ours?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Undeclared freebies, tax affairs, controversial appointments, and now a possible corporate espionage scandal. There's never a dull minute in Westminster, but right now it is yet again in crisis mode.

What better moment, then, to bring you a new Independent podcast from two people who have spent years in the rooms where the biggest decisions in Whitehall are taken – making sense of the nonsense.

We – Cleo Watson, former deputy chief of staff to Boris Johnson, and Helen McNamara, deputy cabinet secretary at the same time as Boris Johnson – bring a different perspective from our work in political campaigning and the civil service before then.

In theory, as a special adviser and civil servant, we were supposed to be on different sides of the argument. But for much of the time we were, jointly, trying to make government work in the face of much madness. Not all of it was created by Boris Johnson.

We’ve called the show In the Room because that’s what we can speak to. Watching from the outside, the government of the day’s actions can make little sense. How can you botch a reshuffle so badly? How have you tied yourself in an ethical knot over any number of scandals, parliamentary wranglings, or policy announcements? Why do they keep on getting it wrong? What was the mistake made weeks ago that is the actual genesis of today’s bad headlines?

We’ve done leadership elections and General Elections. Expenses scandals and ill-advised appointments. Brexit from the inside to Out, from prorogation to No Deal planning. We were there in 2018 when Theresa May won her confidence vote and then later lost it in 2019. There when, as a new virus swept Britain, we were two of eight people briefed the NHS would topple over “in a matter of weeks”. We were part of dozens of hirings and firings – we have seen (and made) power in the heart of government ebb and flow in real time.

So, In the Room draws on our experience of being in those discussions, when mistakes are made in super quick time on zero sleep – mistakes which, we promise, come back to haunt you – and when the right decisions are hammered out and prove to be fruitful for years to come.

It won’t come as news to anybody that running the country is difficult. That doesn’t mean it can’t be done well. We’re hoping that In the Room will help explain what’s going on – and why it is that politicians and advisers repeatedly make it look so hard. Come for the analysis from two people who really do know what they’re talking about. Stay for the tea.

Then, of course, there’s this: as part of the fallout of the Epstein/Mandelson scandal we have heard claims that one of the reasons for the mess is that there are not enough women in these rooms of power – that a ruinous boys’ club runs Westminster. Baroness Harman last week called for the appointment of a female first secretary of state: literally putting a more powerful woman in the room.

This was particularly acute in the pandemic, when we spoke up about domestic abuse (incidents of which rocketed as people were locked down in their homes), abortion (even as the government flip-flopped over what to do about abortion and contraception provisions),and PPE that actually fit women’s bodies. We don’t love the idea that men left to their own devices can’t make good decisions. But we can speak to – and understand – how different it sometimes was to be the only women in the conversation.

So here we are. Each week for the last six months we’ve regretted not starting this podcast sooner. But then again, each week there’s something else. Tune in every Friday, starting with this one, to listen to what’s gone wrong this week – and how it could be fixed.

Hear more from Cleo and Helen on the In The Room podcast, available every Friday from 20 February on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube