Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Poetry

Of course my water stopped working during a heatwave

This week, poet and artist Frieda Hughes was forced to forgo showers and clean water when her neighbour accidentally turned off her stopcock

Friday 20 June 2025 05:26 EDT
Close

WATER

Showerless,

I tried to sweat less. Water was there

When I left the house, sitting in pipes,

Cooling beneath the floorboards, supplying flushes and cleaning teeth.

But two hours later the kitchen tap opened to gasps of air

Because there was nothing there.

Mains fed it was a dry throat,

While other basins filled from the pool in the loft

As it drained to its silt like a beach

As the tide recedes.

Three men puzzled over the leakless lack of evidence

And a garden stopcock that answered no questions.

One dug a hole big enough to uncover no problems

And bury a large dog quite deep.

Stickily, as my hair crisped, another day passed.

A neighbour mentioned his stopcock left his water on.

He’d oiled and cleaned and twisted it, wondering at its uselessness

Until its head almost snapped off, not seeing that it wasn’t his.

He’d blindly severed the artery that crossed the street to me.

When I showed him the garden pit, mortified

He looked as if he’d like to throw himself into it.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in