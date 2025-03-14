From the vantage point of my ladder, I am free from the noise of the world
Poet and artist Frieda Hughes momentarily forgets her troubles as she looks across the expanse of the countryside
THE VIEW FROM HERE
The tulips have thrown up the green flags
Of their imminent arrival to warn of positioning
For ladder feet in a flowerbed. The muscari protrude,
Their arrows of tiny purples spearing the drop in temperature,
And the beginnings of the lilies froth,
Their clumps of green like tiny cowering hedgehogs.
Day after day as the sun prepares to plummet
Into the blaze of its own ending, I drill holes
Into the walls above their heads, and hammer in vine eyes
To wire the angles and inclines of every wall of the house
For crimson and lilac blankets of clematis and wisteria.
Two storeys up, my feet brushing the top of a wall-tied magnolia,
I am free from Trump tariffs, the Ukraine war, the Gaza strip,
The collapsing billions of billionaires, the price of sugar,
And the downturn in the economy. All I hear are the birds
Skittering to bed, their calls more urgent as the sky purples
And the moon rises, as full as any sphere about to be eclipsed
By the shadow of the earth. I see the sheep on the hillsides
On fire in the sunset, as my neighbours in their cars
And their vans, bring back their day, one by one.
