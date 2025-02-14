How to spend Valentine’s Day blissfully alone
Poet and artist Frieda Hughes finds herself flying solo on the most romantic day of the year – while her other half flies around the world like Icarus
VALENTINE’S DAY 2025
On Valentine’s Day I’ll be alone. No armfuls of blood-clot roses,
Or boxes of gourmet chocolates oozing ganache and liqueur.
No dinner for two on a terrace overlooking a river that reflects
The arm-locked wanderings of would-be lovers whispering possibilities
Like the movement of leaves that scuttle the pavements.
No bottles of champagne for the reaffirmation of a relationship
That has survived fifteen years without a Valentine’s Day anchoring it
In the heart, or the mind, or to the wall of wishful thinking.
He’s flown off on his own for a week, not with the feathers of Icarus
But with Ryanair and hand luggage only, WhatsApping profiteroles,
The Portuguese sunrise and clear skies, where it is 20 degrees
With a gentle breeze. Here, the sun has not shone for longer than string.
I could have gone, but the clock in my head is ticking so loudly
That I couldn’t make the travel arrangements.
My October exhibition in London occupies the horizon
Into which I paint seven-foot trees in sunset orange
And pock-marked boulders breaking the earth at their feet.
By the time he returns, the memory of his holiday
Already evaporating, I will have created a woodland
That will outlive us both as we toast its completion.