Trump’s first moves as president are catastrophic for LGBT+ rights

Although we have seen a slow de-prioritisation of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in recent years, the last few days have undoubtedly been exceptionally difficult for many.

LGBT+ people around the world have watched with alarm as the incoming US administration issued a series of Executive Orders curtailing the rights and freedoms of LGBT+ Americans, and many others. One of the US president’s first actions upon taking office was to deny the existence of trans, non-binary and intersex people. To suggest that a marginalised group of people don’t have the right to exist has alarming historical parallels to some of humanity’s worst moments.

Shortly afterwards, the US administration announced the elimination of federal DEI programmes, placing all DEI-related staff on immediate leave. One of the Orders went on to call initiatives designed to protect and empower staff “dangerous” and “immoral”.

All this comes in the wake of Meta and others also reneging on their previous commitment to creating inclusive workplaces. Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, also made sweeping changes to its content moderation policies, allowing users to call being LGBT+ a “mental illness,” as well as the promotion of abusive conversion practices, which are illegal in many countries, and which the UK intends to legislate against later this year.

Although these changes are happening on other shores, we know that where America leads others often follow. Many of the companies abandoning their commitments to inclusion are big multinationals whose influence is felt culturally across the globe. There’s no doubt that we are witnessing in real-time a regression of hard-won rights, at a time when LGBT+ people already feel under threat.

The rhetoric and actions of the new administration, and those who are placing political opportunity above people, leave a vulnerable group frightened for the future and open to further harassment, discrimination, and abuse as they go about their daily lives.

‘With progress comes challenges for LGBT+ people – but our history shows us that minds, attitudes and laws can be changed’ ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

These events are not happening in a vacuum but are part of a much wider global rollback of LGBT+ rights. In 2024 alone, we saw a series of anti-LGBT+ policies being introduced. Ghana’s parliament passed an anti-LGBT+ bill that will threaten LGBT+ Ghanaians with imprisonment, and both Bulgaria and Georgia introduced anti-LGBT+ legislation. In the US, the American Civil Liberties Union found that 533 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were introduced in State Legislatures last year – 49 of these have now been signed into law.

So, where do we go from here? In the UK, LGBT+ rights have come so far in recent decades, from ending Section 28 to legalising same-sex marriage and enshrining stronger legal protections for LGBT+ employees. With progress has, of course, come challenges for LGBT+ people – but our history shows us that minds, attitudes and laws can be changed.

The last few days have shown us just how fragile rights can be – not just for LGBT+ people but so many others. Hard-won rights must be continually defended and continually advocated for. We must push back against dangerous rhetoric and misinformation that can fuel the flames of hate and division. We need to encourage organisations, companies and individuals to stand firm in their commitment to inclusion and social cohesion.

As rights are eroded I know that many LGBT+ people, and their friends, families and colleagues, will be feeling deeply worried about the current political trajectory, not just in the US but around the world. Echoing the comments of Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde who bravely said at the post-inauguration day interfaith ceremony: “There are gay, lesbian and transgender people in Democratic, Republican and independent families. Some who fear for their lives.”

While we do not yet know what impact the decisions of the US administration will have, many are rightfully starting to feel fearful about what the future holds.

My pledge is to continue to work with our partners to advocate for and support LGBT+ people concerned by the rhetoric and actions of the new administration. We will continue to encourage others to resist this regression and rollback of rights and do our utmost to mitigate any impact at home – through dialogue, advocacy and collaboration.

We are navigating turbulent times. As LGBT+ communities, we have navigated them before and will do so together again. As Martin Luther King said, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” We must and will stand firm in the face of adversity and continue to push for a fairer and more equal world.

Simon Blake OBE is the chief executive of Stonewall