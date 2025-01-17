Finally, politicians are saying the pensions triple lock must go

The triple lock – the mechanism by which the state pension is increased by the highest of average earnings, inflation or 2.5 per cent – has become one of the most sacred of political cows; something none of the main parties has dared to debate, much less consider the future of.

Until now. The first crack in the dam was arguably the appointment on Tuesday of Torsten Bell as pensions minister. This was followed by Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, who, following her first major speech of the year on Thursday, suggested – during one of those radio phone-ins that politicians like to do to show they can connect with the great unwashed – it could be means-tested.

Let’s look at Bell first, a man with one of those CVs and educational backgrounds that makes you wonder why becoming an MP, even a junior minister, was so appealing. A one-time civil servant, he did a stint as Ed Milliband’s director of policy and spent nearly a decade as boss of the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on making life better for people on low incomes.

During that time, he had some hard things to say about the triple lock, which resurfaced with his appointment and created a storm before he’d even got his feet under the desk vacated by Tulip Siddiq, who resigned under a cloud. Bell had previously described the lock as a “silly system”, “rubbish” and “messy”.

Then came Badenoch, who said that, after years of defending the triple lock, her party would now “look at means-testing” the pensions system.

“Means-testing is something which we don’t do properly here. I’m someone who always said, for example, that millionaires should not be getting the winter fuel payments,” she said. “We’ve got to give something to the next generation.”

Badenoch and Bell are doubtless both aware of the problem with the lock. It means that the state pension is going to grab an ever larger share of the state’s resources over time – at a time when it is grappling with an ageing population.

When wage settlements are sluggish, and the growth in tax revenues is similarly torpid, the lock will outpace the economy and gobble up more and more of the money available to the government.

Given the amount spent on pensions – £110.5bn in 2022-23, rising to (an expected) £124bn in 2023-24 – the numbers are enormous. An effective means of countering pensioner poverty when it was brought in, the lock is now bloating those numbers to a dangerous degree.

The International Longevity Centre, a think tank, has argued that the state pension age will have to rise to 71 by 2050 in order to keep it sustainable. That is not solely because of the lock. While it has slowed recently, rising longevity has been accompanied by low birth rates. There are more older people and fewer younger ones to pay taxes to fund pensions, not to mention the other services older people rely on such as the NHS and social care. Don’t get me started on the latter.

Yes, the retirement age has been rising. It is 66 for both men and women but will increase to 67 between 2026 and 2028. Put it up to 71 and a lot of people may never catch sight of their pension. They may be quite cross about that if they start thinking about it.

The sensible way to proceed would be to update pensions in line with other benefits, whose increase is linked to inflation, protecting claimants from rising prices (in theory).

But, of course, its sacred status means all the main parties promised to protect it at the last election, in no small part because pensioners vote in reliably large numbers. Age brings with it wisdom.

In response to Badenoch’s words, Bell sent out a series of tweets: “There’s being bold, and there’s being plain bonkers. No one who thinks for five minutes can believe means testing the state pension is a good idea – but that is what Kemi Badenoch says she’s up for.

“Remember, the background here has been a cross-party consensus on moving away from means-testing the state pension, to provide a clear foundation on which private pension saving (not least via auto-enrolment) can build.

“The language she used refers to means-testing the triple lock – but you means-test the benefit (the state pension), not the uprating mechanism (the triple lock).”

It might just be me, but that does not look like a full-throated endorsement of the triple lock; it is a criticism of means-testing it. And in that respect, Bell is right. How do you means-test an uprating mechanism?

But a Labour spokesperson was quoted as saying that Badenoch had “put pensioners on notice – she’s going to cut your state pension”. Which is disingenuous at best. Badenoch didn’t say anything of the sort.

I suspect that work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall and especially chancellor Rachel Reeves are only too well aware of the problem created by the triple lock. The same is doubtless true of Reeves’s shadow, Mel Stride.

But while the debate is welcome, this hugely expensive can will likely get kicked down the road until the next election, when I fear we’ll hear the same promises. This is how the public finances get into a mess. But who cares about that when there are seats to be won?