If you’ve been scrolling on Netflix recently, you can’t fail to have noticed the adverts for one of boxing’s most controversial fights which will see a Mike Tyson (58) pitted against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul (27).

That match takes place on Friday, and while all eyes might be on the heavily-hyped fight – a clash that’s been billed as “legend vs influencer” – let’s be clear. The real fight, the one with significance, skill, and legacy on the line, is happening in the match before theirs and is between two women: Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

Tyson and Paul’s bout may draw viewers for the spectacle but Taylor vs Serrano represents a landmark moment for boxing. Yet, this is just another example in a long list of major women’s sporting events that are being totally overshadowed by men.

Taylor and Serrano represent the pinnacle of boxing skill. Tyson and Paul do not. Taylor, an Olympic gold medalist, and Serrano, a seven-division world champion, bring years of hard work, precision, and serious experience to the ring. The two women are among the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Every punch they throw will be backed by a lifetime of dedication to the sport.

By contrast, Tyson, though a boxing legend, is way past his prime. And Jake Paul just isn’t anywhere near the level of “elite” fighter. Their fight is a novelty; an exhibition. It’s sporting clickbait as far as I’m concerned. The Taylor-Serrano bout is historic both for women’s boxing and the sport as a whole: it’s a fight for equality.

Women’s boxing has been overlooked for years, despite the undeniable skill and dedication shown by female athletes. These women aren’t just fighting for themselves but for a chance to elevate the entire sport and set a precedent for future generations.

Tyson and Paul’s fight is a self-serving spectacle designed to rake in money and attention without furthering the integrity of boxing itself. It will be a one-off event, a flash in the pan, and it’s highly unlikely to change the industry, advance the sport or contribute to its legacy.

When Taylor and Serrano step into the ring on Friday, they will be at the height of their powers. Their training, stamina, and technique will represent the very best of what boxing has to offer. The fight will be a display of pure athletic excellence, driven by grit and talent. This is about two women fighting for their careers – and for respect. A win isn’t just about a belt. It’s proving to fans, the industry, and the world that they belong at the top.

Contrast that with Tyson and Paul. They’re fighting because they can, not because they must, and the result won’t have any direct effect on Tyson’s legacy or Paul’s popularity. Taylor and Serrano are leading a genuine movement, and every round of their fight will remind fans why women’s boxing deserves equal respect and prominence.

Ultimately, Taylor vs Serrano is more than a fight; it’s a milestone for boxing’s future. If they succeed in drawing significant numbers of viewers, it will open doors for more female fights in prime time, inspire young female athletes, and help the sport expand and evolve.

Their match couldn’t be more different from the circus that will take place later on between the two men. If you’re looking for a fight that truly matters, the women’s bout is where the spotlight belongs.