What The Bell Jar tells me about my mother, Sylvia Plath

Poet and artist Frieda Hughes hasn’t picked up a copy of her mother’s 1963 novel since she was 16, but she’s been re-reading...

Friday 27 September 2024 08:30 EDT
I am reading The Bell Jar again. / Last time I was sixteen
THE BELL JAR

At mealtimes, pages held fast

By mobile phone and TV channel changer,

And in the creaking chair at the garage table

While my Land Rover fails its MOT,

Steaming in the maintenance bay

With callipers that bind and scalding brakes,

I am reading The Bell Jar again.

Last time I was sixteen. This copy is new,

And as colourfully optimistic as Esther’s first steps

Into the office of a New York magazine, guest editor

For a month, even as her mind shifts and alters its kilter

Over the stumbling blocks of stifling days.

I’ve read as far as the crab meat food poisoning

And mounds of caviar, and wonder which embellishments

Are my mother’s pure invention, and which descriptions

Are experience, defying the conventions that constrained

The 1950’s woman like a too-tight corset, for the men

To whom the little carts of their lives must be hooked

In that subservient way that meant marriage,

As if it were all that was on offer, and was everything.

