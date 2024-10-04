How to talk to strangers (and turn them into friends)

LEFTOVERS

More food and a doggy bag for each meal I can’t finish,

I am stumped to a halt in the company of people

Only ever seen on Zoom, who have travelled

Half the miles of the globe for meetings at mealtimes

Half the days of the week. We began as strangers

Over salmon mousse, soup of the day, farmhouse pate

And stuffed mushrooms. We bonded over grilled steak

And chicken supreme, and explored possibilities

Over pumpkin risotto and venison Scotch eggs

As we passed the salt. At home, the tin foil packages

Multiplied unidentified on the shelves in my fridge,

So that every snack is a voyage of discovery.

I have no shame in taking away what I’ve paid for

And would like to eat again; a welcome reminder

Of a well-done meal, and the memory of four women

By way of the belly pork slice and beef croquette

That I’ve re-eaten for breakfast now they’ve gone.

Sometimes I open a silver package to find

That I’ve forgotten which restaurant it came from,

And sometimes I share it with dogs.