How to talk to strangers (and turn them into friends)
This week, poet and artist Frieda Hughes has an unforgettable meal with people she met on screen
LEFTOVERS
More food and a doggy bag for each meal I can’t finish,
I am stumped to a halt in the company of people
Only ever seen on Zoom, who have travelled
Half the miles of the globe for meetings at mealtimes
Half the days of the week. We began as strangers
Over salmon mousse, soup of the day, farmhouse pate
And stuffed mushrooms. We bonded over grilled steak
And chicken supreme, and explored possibilities
Over pumpkin risotto and venison Scotch eggs
As we passed the salt. At home, the tin foil packages
Multiplied unidentified on the shelves in my fridge,
So that every snack is a voyage of discovery.
I have no shame in taking away what I’ve paid for
And would like to eat again; a welcome reminder
Of a well-done meal, and the memory of four women
By way of the belly pork slice and beef croquette
That I’ve re-eaten for breakfast now they’ve gone.
Sometimes I open a silver package to find
That I’ve forgotten which restaurant it came from,
And sometimes I share it with dogs.