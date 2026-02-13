Long after Trump and Andrew are gone, we will still have spring and snowdrops
When the news feels suffocating and constant, Frieda Hughes is reminded that there is a life cycle for everything, and seasonal shifts show what will truly last
Sodden Spring
Day after day the pads of the dogs’ feet
Spoon the silting road surface
Into their own fur with every soaking footstep,
Snowdrops shoulder aside their mud beds
Searching for daylight between pebbles and worms,
Princes, having been unprincely, are unprinced,
Prime Ministers fall into the tramlines of their own bad choices,
And Presidents claim parts of the earth’s crust
To which they have no rights;
Their demands slam against the walls of each other’s egos
As they fight over the toys that are us
In their efforts to save the skin of their faces.
When they die, they will not matter, having improved nothing.
But the snowdrops will come again and again
Shrugging aside the weight of their containment,
To flower whitely, silent in the mayhem that greets them
Year after year,
As they solidly retain their ownership
Of the verges and hedgerows beyond which
All of humanity ebbs and flows.
