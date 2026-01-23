I’m not vain about ageing, but these veins in my legs have got to go
The poet and artist Frieda Hughes is quite happy to age without ‘tweakments’, as a rule, but a longing to wear shorts again sees her in a doctor’s office – and slightly overly keen about it
Sclerotherapy
So what if my lips lack the pillowy inflation
Of Restylane on monthly repeat
That would stretch the boundaries of belief
And defy reality? Mine will only deflate at a natural rate
In tandem with the rest of me. Nor will my tiger nails
Ever dig holes in my computer keys
With their sharpened points and nail-bar artistry,
Since I maintain mine plain and mute
Worn down in the garden dirt.
But the streams and tributaries that cobweb my legs
Are more than I can tolerate.
After too many years of dermal obscurity
Beneath trousers and long skirts
My appointment is with a doctor who will expirate
Those multiple scribblings,
And return some clarity to the surface of my skin,
So that I can wear a pair of shorts
Even though my knees are sagging.
I arrive early, so not to be late,
Only to find I have got the wrong date.
